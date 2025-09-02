House Oversight Panel Releases 33,000 Pages of Epstein Files as Pressure Mounts

Michael Gold

WASHINGTON — A top House committee released more than 33,000 pages of records on Tuesday that the Justice Department had turned over last month in connection with its investigation of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as Republican leaders toiled to tamp down pressure in their ranks for more transparency.

The release of the files by the House Oversight Committee, the chamber’s chief investigative panel, had been expected, and it was not immediately clear whether it included any material the Trump administration had not already made public. Epstein, whose rich and powerful friends included President Donald Trump, died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

After years of alluding to a potential cover-up in the case, Trump has faced a backlash from his right-wing base over the Justice Department’s decision to close the investigation without revealing all of what was discovered. The Oversight panel subpoenaed all the files, but the department has turned over only a portion of them.

The publication of what it received came as Congress returned from a five-week recess that House Republican leaders had hoped might dissipate the fervor over the Epstein files, only to find that pressure had intensified.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., pushed forward with a bipartisan measure that would force a vote on the House floor on whether to demand that the administration publicly release all of its investigative material on Epstein.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement that 97% of the documents published Tuesday had been previously released and accused Republicans of trying to “give cover” to Trump by feigning transparency.

Republican leaders are laboring to kill Massie’s effort by persuading members of their party not to sign on to it. If he can collect the signatures of 218 members of the House — a majority of the body — demanding to bring his measure to the floor, it would force a vote on the matter.

To do so, he would need at least a small bloc of Republicans to join Democrats in backing the effort. Such a move would be a striking rebuke of Trump and his administration, which has been buffeted by criticism from some core supporters for failing to fulfill promises to release all files connected to Epstein’s case.

In another bid to head off defections, Republican leaders moved Tuesday to set up a vote for later in the week on a measure that would direct the Oversight Committee to continue the investigation it has already been conducting for weeks into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate serving 20 years in prison on federal sex-trafficking charges.

That measure would be little more than a political gesture: No vote by the full House is needed for the committee to continue its work. The panel issued the subpoena for the full Epstein files last month after Democrats forced a vote on the issue. It has already scheduled depositions on the matter in the upcoming weeks. And its Republican chair, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, has since expanded the scope of the probe, signaling his intent to push forward.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.