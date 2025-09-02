In season-opening win over Idaho, WSU’s defense proved it was up to the task

PULLMAN – If there’s anything he wants out of this Washington State team, Jimmy Rogers wants to build a formidable defense. That’s the side of the ball he gravitates most naturally toward, and through additions the team made in the spring and summer, it’s clear coaches prioritize physicality and depth on that end.

In short, that’s why Rogers and Co. came away mostly pleased with their defense’s outing in a season-opening win over Idaho last weekend, holding the visiting Vandals to just one touchdown – and stopping them from taking the lead in the final moments, preserving an opportunity to earn the win.

“We just need to make space tackles on a scrambling quarterback a little bit better and cleaner,” Rogers said.

Ever the perfectionist, especially on defense, Rogers still wants to see improvement on that side. Perhaps there are valid criticisms: While missed tackle numbers don’t tell the whole story – in several instances, Cougars rallied to the ball and nullified misses – WSU did miss 14 tackles. Four came from redshirt freshman Anthony Palano, who started at middle linebacker, and two came from safety Matt Durrance.

But those two figured prominently into the Cougs’ sterling outing on defense. Palano was second on the team in tackles with nine, and on top of forcing a key fumble in the second half, Durrance posted a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 74.2 – second-best among starters.

WSU S Matt Durrance forces a fumble and Kyle Peterson recovers, giving the Cougs great field position pic.twitter.com/h0XKENFQHO — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 31, 2025

The Cougars might not have been able to bring down Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood for a sack, but that belies the truth, which was he had a forgettable outing through the air. He completed 12 of 20 passes for just 33 yards. He also rushed 12 times for 101 yards, which is where he hurt WSU’s defense the most, using his speed and elusiveness to scamper forward.

The good news for the Cougs is that they won’t see another QB like Wood in some time. In their next two games, at home against San Diego State and on the road against North Texas, they’ll face quarterbacks who are far more comfortable as pocket passers. And if WSU’s pass rush numbers from Saturday’s game are any indication, that unit could be in for some promising showings.

Against Idaho, WSU registered a total of 16 quarterback pressures, according to PFF: Three hurries from senior defensive end Raam Stevenson, who recovered a fumble; two hurries apiece from Palano and defensive ends Isaac Terrell and Malaki Ta’ase; then one pressure apiece from five different players. Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit and the Cougs have made it clear they plan on rotating a lot on the defensive line, and it paid dividends in their season debut.

“It says a lot,” said linebacker Caleb Francl, who led the team with 11 tackles. “We came out and we executed for the most part. There are some things we need to shore up, especially with tackling. That’s even me as well. So I’m just proud of the defense for what we did tonight.”

Much has been made of WSU’s outing on offense, and perhaps rightfully so: Rogers made a surprise decision and started third-year sophomore Jaxon Potter at starting quarterback. The Cougars turned in only one touchdown against an FCS foe, highly regarded or not. The Cougars also managed just three rushing yards on 22 carries, the program’s lowest output in seven years.

But that’s also what should bring WSU’s defense’s outing into focus: Thanks to their offensive counterparts’ rough showing, Cougar defenders were put in several tough spots, including having to defend in the shadow of their own end zone with the game on the line in crunch time. Maybe few would have faulted them for giving up a touchdown in that situation.

Instead, on at third-and-short from the WSU 4, Wood fired an incomplete pass. He was hurried by veteran defensive tackle Bryson Lamb, whose presence on the interior has gone a little understated.

“It’s always a good time with the D-line,” Lamb said. “We’re just trying our best every day. We don’t really try to listen to outside noise as much. We stay in the meeting room and put our heads down and we work.”