Plane crash kills Boise teen who was ‘pure sunshine.’ Rest of family in hospital

By Shannon Tyler Idaho Statesman

BOISE – A Boise family was devastated Monday when a plane crash sent a husband and wife to the hospital with critical injuries, killed the couple’s 13-year-old daughter and left their 11-year-old son hospitalized.

The Palmer family had just taken off in a four-seat Piper PA-28 at Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming when the small plane crashed in the mountains shortly before 5 p.m. on Labor Day, according to a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Amelia Palmer, 13, was found dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. Earl Palmer, 54, and Cindy Palmer, 53, were airlifted to a trauma center in Billings, Montana, where both are in critical condition, according to a family friend; 11-year-old Aeron Palmer was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that it received initial reports of a possible lost or injured person in the Bighorn Mountains, and additional reports stated that an aircraft had possibly crashed in the area. Emergency personnel were sent once the plane was located.

Medical and rescue teams worked to stabilize Cindy, Earl and Aeron, authorities said. Amelia’s body was airlifted to the Incident Command Post and then transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

“The coordinated effort between all of the rescuers, EMS, medical teams and aircraft personnel was exceptional,” Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said. “This was, and still is, a very fluid scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their family.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, and law enforcement asked the public to stay out of the area.

An initial FAA report was not able to provide details on the crash. It noted that the incident happened during the plane’s initial climb, and then the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances.”

Amelia Palmer was the 2024/2025 Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen and second runner-up to 2026 Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho, according to a Facebook post from Miss Rodeo Idaho Inc.

“Amelia, you were pure sunshine and brought joy to everyone you met. Our rodeo family won’t be the same without you, and our hearts are truly broken today. Please join us in lifting her family up in prayer,” the organization stated in its post.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family to help with medical bills, household bills, travel costs and funeral expenses. Its organizer, family friend Andrea Eisenbarth, provided the medical status of the survivors.

Another family friend, Kathi Roe, told the Idaho Statesman that the Palmers own a farm, and volunteers are there to help take care of the animals. She said any donations of feed would be appreciated, as well as donations to the GoFundMe.

“No words can express the huge loss our community has faced today, but more than that a family that has done so much for others and is the backbone of so many things,” Roe said in a Facebook post.

According to FAA reports, the plane was registered to Austin Travis Peden in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Billings Gazette reported that Peden previously worked for Bighorn Airways, a company that provides private and contracted flights out of Sheridan.