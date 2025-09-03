1,000 Health and Human Services workers call for RFK Jr. resignation

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

More than 1,000 past and present Health and Human Service workers signed a petition calling for the resignation of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The dissatisfied health care professionals addressed their “Enough is Enough” request to Kennedy and Congress asking the latter to appoint a new HHS leader should the current one choose to remain in his position.

“Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk,” the petition published online Wednesday reads. “Thus, we warn the president, Congress, and the public that Secretary Kennedy’s actions are compromising the health of this nation, and we demand Secretary Kennedy’s resignation.”

The 71-year-old Trump administration appointee’s position on medical issues including vaccines alarmed many in the medical community before the activist was sworn in to lead the HHS in February.

The 1,040 Kennedy critics cite his refusal to be briefed by “well-regarded CDC experts on vaccine-preventable diseases” among their reasons for demanding his dismissal.

He’s also blamed for facilitating the departures of medical experts including Senate-confirmed CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez and “appointing political ideologues who pose as scientific experts.”

Those who signed the petition include workers with ties to the Administration for Children and Families, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Agency.

HHS responded to Wednesday’s petition with a statement claiming the CDC has been “broken for a long time” and vowed to fix it.

“From his first day in office, he pledged to check his assumptions at the door – and he asked every HHS colleague to do the same. That commitment to evidence-based science is why, in just seven months, he and the HHS team have accomplished more than any health secretary in history in the fight to end the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again,” wrote HHS Communications Director Andrew Nixon.