Bettor turns $350 into $608K after hitting 5-leg home run parlay

Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — A bettor turned $350 into $608,841.08 on Tuesday night after hitting a five-leg home run parlay.

The unidentified Caesars Sportsbook gambler in Maryland successfully picked five different players to hit a home run: Shohei Ohtani (+235), Rafael Devers (+305), Junior Caminero (+305), Juan Soto (+320) and Julio Rodriguez (+475).

The parlay paid out 30% more than usual because the bettor used Caesars’ parlay escalator, one of the newer features on its platform, to get a boost on the 1,739-to-1 long shot. The more legs a bettor adds, the bigger boost they get using the parlay escalator.

Here are the legs:

— Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the Giants’ 7-4 victory over the Rockies.

— Ohtani hit a solo shot in the third inning of the Dodgers’ 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

— Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the fourth inning of the Mariners’ 6-5 loss to the Rays.

— Caminero hit a solo shot in the sixth inning of the Rays’ 6-5 win over the Mariners.

— Soto hit a solo homer in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 12-5 win over the Tigers.

