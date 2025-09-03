Comedian, actor George Lopez show canceled

From staff reports

The longtime comic known for his time on NBC’s comedy sitcom “George Lopez” will not be performing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday.

Ticket holders of George Lopez’s show who paid via credit card will be automatically refunded to the card used for purchase within 14 business days from the time of cancellation, according to FICA’s website, though the site did not state what day the show was officially canceled.

The show was not rescheduled.

Contact FICA’s customer service at customercare@ticketwest.com for more information.