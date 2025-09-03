Emma Jaskaniec saves Spokane with last-second goal, Zephyr draw with Brooklyn 1-1

From Staff Reports

Emma Jaskaniec scored a last-minute goal to rally Spokane to a 1-1 draw with Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

The Zephyr began the match in aggressive fashion. They ended the first period with seven shots, but struggled to find the frame with just one of them on target.

Spokane’s offense forced Brooklyn to clear the ball 14 times while its defense permitted just two shot attempts- both on frame, but goalkeeper Hope Hisey recorded two of her four total saves to keep the ball out of the net.

In the second period, however, the Zephyr lost control of the game and surrendered an Emma Loving goal on a counterattack in the 56th minute.

From that point on, Spokane only managed two shot attempts while Brooklyn fired six more.

But in the 90th minute, Jaskaniec saved Spokane from suffering its second defeat of the season when she curled a long-distance shot a few feet outside of the penalty area that sailed into the top right corner of the frame.

Along with her goal, Jaskaniec led the Zephyr with five of its 24 tackles, and three blocked shots.

After beginning their season with three games on the road, Spokane hosts Fort Lauderdale in its home-opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium. The game will streamed on Peacock.