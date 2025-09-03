Ford posts 6th consecutive month of sales gains, but recalls hinder truck sales

By Breana Noble Detroit News

Ford Motor Co. posted its sixth consecutive month of U.S. sales gains in August with new vehicle deliveries increasing 3.9% year-over-year for the month, even as recalls hindered truck sales.

Sales of F-Series pickups declined 3.4% in the eighth month of 2025. The Dearborn automaker attributed the decrease to a series of recalls affecting the trucks, holding up sales until they can be fixed. Repairs have been identified, and they are being corrected for September results. Ford has issued 109 recalls this year, more than any company any year in the past, hindering financial and sales results, though executives emphasize changes that are improving quality on the latest vehicles rolling off the assembly line.

The overall sales gain to 190,206 vehicles came amid a fluctuating tariff environment and an upheaval in regulations affecting electric vehicles. Seeking to offer stability, Ford offered zero down payment, 0% interest for 48 months and zero payments for the first 90 days on most Ford and Lincoln vehicles, a campaign that ended last weekend. The promotion came after the “From America, For America” employee discount pricing offer that concluded in July.

All-electric vehicles sales increased 19%, though fully gas- and diesel-powered vehicles still represented 85% of sales. The Mustang Mach-E increased 35% to an all-time monthly record, the F-150 Lightning was up 21%, and the E-Transit commercial van fell 76%. The federal government’s up-to-$7,500 tax credit for plug-in vehicles sunsets at the end of September. Hybrid vehicles were up almost 15%, a new sales record, in August.

Ford SUVs rose 9.2%. Bronco sport fell almost 12%, and Escape, whose production halts at the end of 2025, was down 10%. Bronco increased 32% for its best August, Explorer rose 22% for its best August since 2018, and Expedition grew by 54% after a new-generation launched earlier this year.

Ford trucks rose 2.4%. Ranger fell 10%, but Maverick grew 16% to a record August for the small pickup. Overall, the Ford Pro Transit rose 47% for its best month of the year and best August since 2019. Mustang grew by 2.2%.

Lincoln declined 15%. Aviator fell 46%, and Nautilus decreased 16%. Corsair, whose production stops at the end of the year, grew by 8.6%, and Navigator rose 2.5% for its best August since 2007.

Also reporting U.S. sales on Wednesday, Hyundai Motor Co. said it had its best-ever August, up 12%. Kia Corp.’s 10% jump was a best-ever monthly sales record.