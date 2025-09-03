New Dave and Buster’s in Spokane Valley isn’t just arcade games; their extensive food menu offers tastes for all

By Winnie Killingsworth For The Spokesman-Review

National chain Dave and Buster’s may be best known for their arcade and sports bar, but the new Spokane Valley site offers a menu with 11 pages of food and drink choices for people to enjoy.

Dave and Buster’s menu includes the classic bar food with wings, burgers and nachos.

“Wings are always a hit,” said general manager Dasha Orlova.

But that is far from all they offer. BBQ ribs, pasta, protein bowls and flatbreads are all a part of what can be for dinner.

As a place for family fun, there is a menu just for those 12 and under that offers pizza, mac and cheese, cheeseburgers and crispy chicken bites.

On the beverage side, there is a large variety. For nonalcoholic options there are lemonades, iced teas, Coke soft drinks, Icees and Red Bull.

The alcoholic options include cocktails, spirits, wine and beer. A cocktail that is for celebrating is the 1942 Gold Dust margarita. Made with ultra premium Don Julio 1942 Anejo tequila, Grand Marnier, Tuaca, a fresh citrus mix and a gold glitter bomb, the margarita is $30 but an experience for those who are game to raise their glass.

From Monday to Friday, it’s happy hour with $5 beers, wine and select cocktails, like the Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade, Tres Tequila Rita and D&B Long Island Tea.

Since the Valley location’s opening, the food on the menu that has been the most popular have been the wings, smashed burger sliders and crispy chicken sandwich. The Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade and the Dangerous Waters Island Punch are two of the drinks that have been popular, according to Orlova.

For those visiting Dave and Buster’s for the first time, Orlova had a number of suggestions for what to try. The first suggestion is the Eat & Play Combo. This combo starts at $19.99 and offers play time and a specific selection of items on their menu; the all-American smash burger, crispy chicken sandwich, fish and chips, boneless wings and crispy chicken strips. The Eat & Play Combo is not available after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Other things Orlova suggested that first-time visitors try included burgers, smashed burger sliders and pretzel dogs.

“Chicken cantina nachos are good to share,” Orlova added.

With the NFL season starting on Sept. 4, Dave and Buster’s could be the spot for Monday Night Football. On Mondays, there is all-you-can-eat wings starting at $22.99 per person.

With game day in mind, the game day grub sampler board offers a chance to try the pretzel dogs, smashed burger sliders and bone-in wings.

The rewards program at Dave and Buster’s pairs well with their menu. Each $1 spent on food and drink, up to $50 a day, can be turned into a bonus game chip. These game chips are used for the arcade games there.

There are nine levels for the rewards program and just under half of the levels come with food rewards. Level 3’s reward is a free appetizer and level 4 offers a free burger. Reaching level 6 means that you’ve unlocked a free entree. Level 8 has the reward of dinner for four.

The variety of available on the menu offers a reward on its own for those looking to try a different place for their next meal out.