Shadle Park High School graduate earns top-10 finish in international Lego competition, has runner-up tilte stripped following vote tally mix-up

The Lego Group and its brightly colored plastic bricks have inspired joy for decades, including for recent Shadle Park High School graduate Joseph Perkins.

While the University of Washington freshman has yet to make it to his third decade, Perkins already has made a name for himself as a Lego artist. In July, the 18-year-old was named one of 75 winners in the Danish toy company’s annual Lego House Competition, which calls on crafters from around the world to submit their builds pertaining to certain themes. The contest whittles down the bunch into a grand champion and a runner up via fan vote for each of the three themes in the 2025 competition.

Perkins’ creation “Mr. Fox’s Handcar,” which depicts a cartoonish orange fox making his way through the American Southwest one pump at a time, appeared to have taken second place in the “if it Runs on Rails” category by the time the fan voting wrapped up in mid-August. Toward the end of the month, he got official word from the Lego Group that his cartoonish fox and companion rattlesnake were the runner-up display.

But on Aug. 29, the joy-inspiring toy makers ripped the rug out from under Perkins, removing his runner-up recognition due to a miscalculation of the vote tally.

“We’ve now double checked all the numbers and we accidentally shared the wrong build for two runners-up,” the company wrote on the competition’s blog. “This was caused simply by misreading the vote counts, due to the large number of builds in the fan vote.”

Joseph’s father, Kyle Perkins, said the turnaround was a letdown. Joseph agreed, saying he was excited about the accomplishment before the correction was made. He wound up taking sixth in the fan vote after all was said and done, he said.

Despite the disappointment and confusion about the finish, Kyle Perkins said it was still a wonderful experience for the whole family. He and his wife, Mary Perkins, got to brag about their oldest son in the local media, watch him come close to achieving a longtime dream and will accompany him to cash in two free tickets to the Lego House museum in Denmark that he earned for making it into the round of voting.

Each of the builds to make it to the fan voting round will be placed on display at the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, while the crafters receive a limited edition buildable model of the Lego House and two free tickets to the museum to see their display.

“It’s just too bad we have that small disappointment in the whole scheme of things,” Kyle said.

Kyle said the contest and the resulting buzz has been a nice send off for his son as he begins studying architecture at the University of Washington. The Spokane community has been “incredibly supportive,” he said, and he looks forward to seeing how Joseph’s passion for building with Lego interplays with his professional interests.

“With this background, it’ll be pretty cool to see how that translates to the classroom,” Kyle said.

Joseph’s Lego fame has grown locally among the most dedicated adult fans of Lego. Shortly after news broke of his recognition as a finalist, he got connected with a small group of enthusiasts working to craft several of Spokane’s most prominent landmarks from Lego as part of an upcoming exhibit in the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

Joseph was tasked with building the Spokane County Courthouse, and is working on the model of the circa-1895 chateau style from his dorm room in Seattle.

“That’s something really cool that came out of the whole thing,” Kyle said. “That community was really kind to him, and he got a lot of good feedback.”

Joseph said he plans to keep competing moving forward, regardless of the mix-up this go-round. Kyle said he’d expect nothing less.

“He’s not deterred,” Kyle said. “He’s going to keep doing what he does.”