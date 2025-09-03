Spokane Indians batters manage just six hits combined in doubleheader; first-place Eugene sweeps 4-1, 4-0

EUGENE, Ore. – The Spokane Indians hitters were completely shut down by Eugene pitching in a seven-inning Northwest League doubleheader sweep at PK Park on Wednesday.

The Indians (29-34) managed just six hits and five walks over 14 innings.

In the opener, Tyler Switalski tossed 6 1/3 no-hit innings and the second-half champion Emeralds beat the Indians 4-1.

Switalski stymied the Indians hitters until Blake Wright hit a one-out double in the top of the seventh, ending Switalski’s outing. Reliever Austin Strickland took over and the Indians picked up a run on an RBI single by Jimmy Obertop.

With two on and two down, pinch-hitter Max Belyeu struck out swinging to end the game.

Switalski, a 22-year-old lefty making his sixth appearance and fourth High-A start, threw 81 pitches, 57 for strikes. He gave up two walks and struck out five.

Jean Carlos Sio went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Eugene (46-17). Jonah Cox and Jacob Christian both added a pair of hits.

Indians starter Braxton Hyde threw a six-inning complete game. He gave up four runs, three earned, on 11 hits and four walks with two strikeouts. He threw 85 pitches, 53 for strikes.

In the second game, the Indians loaded the bases with two down in the seventh inning, bringing the potential tying run to the plate, but Caleb Hobson grounded to second to end a 4-0 game, Eugene’s 11th shutout of the season.

Spokane went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.

Emeralds starter Darien Smith, a 25-year-old minor league free agent, allowed two hits and no walks with six strikeouts over five innings, while relievers Ubert Mejias and Ben Peterson tossed a scoreless inning apiece.

Indians starter Albert Pacheco gave up one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over three innings. Reliever Francis Rivera was charged with three unearned runs in one inning of work as shortstop Andy Perez opened the floodgates with a fielding error on Onil Perez’ routine ground ball to start the inning.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.