38 Special debuts new music Friday at Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino ahead of latest record launch

From staff reports

Southern and classic rock band 38 Special is returning to Spokane with its string of hits.

More than 50 years ago, the band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent a handful of years touring before its debut self-titled album arrived in 1977.

The band was initially known for the swampy, heavy Southern rock sound similar to that of Lynyrd Skynyrd; original founder Donnie Van Zant is the younger brother of the late Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Ronnie Van Zant.

Into the ‘80s, 38 Special found its more popular classic rock sound, which helped curate hits “Hold on Loosely,” “Caught Up in You,” “Second Chance,” “Rockin’ into the Night,” and more.

For the first time since 2004, 38 Special will be releasing a new record, “Milestone,” on Sept. 19. So far, the singles “All I Haven’t Said” and “Slightly Controversial” featuring Train have been released.

The band will continue their 50 Year Legacy Tour on Friday at the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino. Tickets starting at $66.23 can be purchased through AXS.