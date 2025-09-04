The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
79°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

38 Special debuts new music Friday at Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino ahead of latest record launch

38 Special’s Donnie Van Zant performs with Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush in the singing of “Georgia on my Mind” during the 34th Annual Georgia Music Hall of Fame Awards Concert and Show at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in 2012 in Atlanta. 38 Special will play Spokane Tribe Resort &amp; Casino on Friday. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

From staff reports

Southern and classic rock band 38 Special is returning to Spokane with its string of hits.

More than 50 years ago, the band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent a handful of years touring before its debut self-titled album arrived in 1977.

The band was initially known for the swampy, heavy Southern rock sound similar to that of Lynyrd Skynyrd; original founder Donnie Van Zant is the younger brother of the late Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Ronnie Van Zant.

Into the ‘80s, 38 Special found its more popular classic rock sound, which helped curate hits “Hold on Loosely,” “Caught Up in You,” “Second Chance,” “Rockin’ into the Night,” and more.

For the first time since 2004, 38 Special will be releasing a new record, “Milestone,” on Sept. 19. So far, the singles “All I Haven’t Said” and “Slightly Controversial” featuring Train have been released.

The band will continue their 50 Year Legacy Tour on Friday at the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino. Tickets starting at $66.23 can be purchased through AXS.