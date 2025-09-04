Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Sept. 4, 2025
Fly fishing
The best fishing for trout on the Spokane River is on the lower section where flows are still good. Silver Bow Fly Shop says caddis nymphs always work this time of year. Try fishing small streamers to mix it up. Nymph rigs through the deep trenches work well, but expect to catch a lot of whitefish too. The river from Sullivan Road and downstream is all fed by aquifer recharge entering the system. It runs cold year round.
Trout and Kokanee
Fernan Lake is a popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d’Alene. It offers fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline or from boats. It will soon be stocked with 4,825 rainbow trout. Also to be stocked soon in the Idaho Panhandle is Post Falls Park Pond which will receive 800 rainbow. This park offers a great fishing spot for kids and anglers with special needs. Anglers can easily fish the small pond from a fishing bridge, shore, or fishing platforms. Smith Lake, another Panhandle Lake, will receive a plant of 540 rainbow trout.
In the Clearwater region, trout will be stocked in Fenn Pond, Campbell’s Pond, Karolyn’s Pond and Robinson Pond. All of these offer easy access for anglers without a boat.
Steelhead and salmon
A good run of some 30,000 fall Chinook are on their way to Idaho and the A-run steelhead have already tripled earlier forecasts. This fall should see great fishing for salmon and steelhead. Prospects for B-run fish are still a bit uncertain.
The fall steelhead harvest season in most Idaho rivers opened Sept. 1, and at Bonneville Dam, that run is zooming past the preseason forecast. A lot of anglers skipped the Sept. 1 steelhead opener at Lewiston, opting to wait for the weather to cool and the run to build. A friend who did make it out fished the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater with bobber and shrimp and said fishing was very slow, though he did catch one wild fish. Fall chinook fishing has also been spotty and slow in the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake rivers.
Impressive numbers of salmon are also crossing Bonneville Dam on their way to Idaho’s Snake River, as well as the Hanford Reach. Great fishing is already available at Buoy 10 and Drano Lake. Although Salmon fishing above Priest Rapids Dam opened on Sept. 1, there aren’t many fish there yet. The fall fish are arriving later than last year, but they are supposed to come in better numbers than last season. The A-run fish appear to be returning in a more traditional pattern this year where about 70% of them have been in salt water for a year and 30% for two years.
A forecast of nearly 7.8 million pink salmon began arriving in late summer and anglers should continue to find decent fishing in open marine areas through mid-September with the focus shifting to rivers as we head into fall. A friend who drove over to Everett last week to fish for pinks in the Skagit River said the run was just starting in the lower river, and he hit the tides wrong only catching a few for the smoker. He noted that though he tried all his pink creations, the only thing the fish would bite were live sand shrimp floated off the bottom with large Corkies.
Spiny ray
You can still catch walleye and smallmouth bass, but the hot weather has sent them deeper. Anything under 30 feet is probably too shallow in flat water. Perch don’t normally go so deep, and neither do crappie and bluegill.
Other species
It’s time to submit summer Puget Sound Dungeness crab catch record cards to the WDFW. Only two areas will remain open for recreational crabbing after Labor Day; Marine Area 7 north and Marine Area 7 south. Both areas are open to crabbing Thursdays to Mondays only through Sept. 29. All crab caught in both areas after Sept. 1 must be recorded on winter catch record cards.
Hunting
For the first time in what seems like forever, cool weather and rain hadn’t scared all the doves out of Washington and Idaho by the Sept. 1 opener. Reports of good shooting come from Spokane to Lewiston and beyond. Reardan, Sprague, Walla Walla/Dayton, Yakima, Wenatchee and the Okanogan all had good numbers of doves, as did the Moscow, Plummer and Boise areas. The trick is to find harvested grain fields with good roosting cover nearby.
Sept. 20 is the opening of Idaho chukar and gray partridge season as well as California and bobwhite quail.
The pheasant population in eastern Washington is generally projected to be fair to good, but a continued drought through September could negatively impact populations of all upland game birds. To enhance opportunity, WDFW will plant birds in 33 pheasant release sites throughout the state.
Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com