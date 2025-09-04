Heidi Dettmer: Getting kids to school safely takes all of us

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Heidi Dettmer

The start of the school year always brings a little chaos – earlier mornings, busy streets, and plenty of distracted drivers. It’s a good time to remember that we all need to slow down and look out for kids getting to school.

One proven solution has been at work for more than 100 years: the AAA School Safety Patrol program. Since 1922, it has trained student leaders in grades 4–8 to serve as crossing guards, bus helpers and role models. And it works. Between 2009-2018, child pedestrian deaths dropped nationwide, according to a AAA study.

In Spokane, Moran Prairie Elementary sets a great example. Led by adviser Debby Smith, the school recruits more than 60 patrollers each year and cultivates leadership skills among students. Smith has built a program that’s earned statewide recognition – including seven Hall of Fame inductees in just seven years. It’s a schoolwide effort that keeps kids safe and teaches them what it means to step up for their community.

In light of the back-to-school season, here are some of AAA Washington’s top tips for drivers:

1. Heed the 20 mph school-zone speed limit. You may get a pricey ticket if you’re found in violation.

2. In Washington, when a school bus extends its stop sign and activates flashing red lights, all drivers traveling in the same direction must stop. On two-lane roads, drivers coming from the opposite direction must also stop. However, on a road with three or more lanes, or when there is a median or island between opposing directions, drivers traveling in the opposite direction may continue but must do so with caution.

3. Be mindful of AAA School Safety Patrollers volunteering near crossing zones. Make eye contact with them to ensure maximum safety.

This fall, let’s all do our part. Slow down in school zones, come to a complete stop at stop signs, put the phone away and respect school buses. And if your school doesn’t have a safety patrol yet, ask why not.

When safety is taken seriously, kids get to school safely – and we build stronger, safer communities for everyone. That’s something we can all agree on as another school year begins.

Heidi Dettmer is director of marketing of AAA Washington, the Pacific Northwest’s largest provider of emergency road service. Dettmer is based in Seattle.