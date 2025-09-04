Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery bring ‘comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief’ to the Bing on Tuesday

From staff reports

A couple of troublesome “angels” will be at the Bing Crosby Theater on Tuesday.

Comedians Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery are stopping in Spokane on their “Trouble With Angels” tour after stopping in Missoula and heading to other Pacific Northwest stops.

Lynch, 65, has spent some time in the entertainment industry, well-known for several comedic roles in TV series like Fox’s “Glee” and, more recently, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” The five-time Emmy Award winner hosted American game show “The Weakest Link” starting in 2020. The show returns this year, with Lynch again hosting, for 20 episodes, but will instead feature celebrities. The season premieres Sept. 15 on Fox.

Lynch is joined on stage by fellow actress and comedian Flannery. The 61-year-old is known for her role as Meredith Palmer on NBC’s “The Office” from 2005 to 2013.

Catch the duo at the Bing for a night of “comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief,” the Bing’s website reads, at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $96.