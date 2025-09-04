Justin Bieber to release follow-up to ‘Swag’ album this week

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Justin Bieber is following up his confessional album “Swag” with a second installment set to be released much sooner than fans expected.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner on Thursday shared another account’s post announcing the news that the sequel would arrive by midnight on Friday.

Roughly two hours later, he shared a carousel of images featuring close-ups of “Swag II” merchandise, captioning the post: “Swag II tonighttttttttt.”

Within minutes, he shared another snap of a “Swag II” billboard in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower. The billboard shows the album title set against a light pink backdrop, the same color used for the merch, which the “Sorry” singer identified as Pantone 14-28080 TPG.

Bieber dropped the freshman “Swag” on July 11 — his first studio album since 2021’s “Justice.” In multiple tracks, he addresses the marital issues his wife, Hailey, denied in the May cover interview for Vogue’s Summer Issue.

“Throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’ … You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you meant it or not?” he sings in “Daisies.”

Bieber even seemed to nod to the way the Rhode founder, 28 has shaken off the longstanding split speculation, dismissing most stories about her as “not real.”

When “it gets hard to face … Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break/ Don’t need to pretend that you’re OK,” Bieber croons in “Go Baby.”

“Walking Away” features a lyric in which Bieber seems to accept the upheaval — “I think we better off if we just take a break/ And remember what grace is” — before promising he “ain’t walking away/ You were my diamond/ Gave you a ring.”

“Is it finally clocking to you f–ing losers?” Hailey reportedly captioned a shot of the “Swag” cover art at the time of its release.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Justin has shared a slew of additional posts promoting the release of “Swag II” on his Instagram story.