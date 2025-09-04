Lady Gaga pulls out of Miami performance minutes before showtime

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News

Lady Gaga made the “agonizing” decision to postpone Wednesday’s Miami performance just minutes before showtime.

The Grammy and Oscar winner, 39, said in an Instagram story that her voice was “extremely strained” and assured fans she was “really so so sorry” to postpone “The Mayhem Ball” show.

“During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my Dr. and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses,” said the native New Yorker. “I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords.”

Despite that “significant risk” – given the “highly demanding show,” for which Gaga sings live nightly – she said it “was a hard and agonizing decision” to cancel.

“I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience,” said Gaga. “I am so so sorry. I tried so hard to avoid this. … I love my fans so much, respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible.”

TMZ reports that the story went up just minutes before Gaga was set to play the Kaseya Center, where fans “left stunned, some even in tears.”

Gaga’s international “Mayhem Ball” is slated to hit Madison Square Garden Saturday and Sunday, before wrapping up its North American leg later this month. While it’s unclear whether her voice will have recovered in time to go ahead with this weekend’s shows as planned, they’re still currently scheduled on Ticketmaster.