Letters for Thursday, Sept. 4

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Spokane’s homeless are accountable to no one

The homeless crisis in Spokane is only growing worse, and lack of accountability is the number one reason. Homeless people spend hours in the median in front of my home, which is basically my front yard, doing things that would get them arrested in most cities. They smoke crack, urinate, bathe in the sprinklers with their pants down, and worse.

Shoplifting in Spokane is among the worst in the nation according to several national retailers. Why do they do it? Because they can, with no consequences!

The judicial race between Mary Logan and Lynden Smithson is a chance to make a difference in Spokane. Logan, the incumbent, acknowledges there are more than 70 homeless people just in the downtown area that accounted for more than 2,000 arrests between them. She then states it’s not the fault of her court! She wants to throw more taxpayer money at the problem for no-restriction shelters and drug programs.

Smithson states that current consequences have historically been insufficient to convince people to comply. More than 70 people in just the downtown area prove his point!

Logan threatens that homeless getting caught doing something illegal will be dissuaded because they’ll have to talk to her or the prosecutor about it. Smithson threatens to make them have to work in community service while remaining sober.

We have seen the results from Judge Logan’s method. Let’s give Smithson a try! I’m tired of picking up trash and watching homeless people pee on my lawn!

Hal Dixon

Spokane

Baumgartner’s rhetoric vs. actions

Rep. Baumgartner recently sent me a letter in which he states, “I support the full release of the Epstein Files.”

He went on to write, “Reports that I ‘voted against’ releasing the Epstein files are categorically false. I support accountability and transparency, especially in the case of Jeffrey Epstein. The American people deserve to know the truth.”

But his actions don’t align with his rhetoric.

On July 15, 2025, Rep. Khanna of California offered the following amendment, “Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Attorney General shall release and publish any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration of Jeffrey Epstein on a publicly accessible website.” Amendment to the Rules Committee Print 119-6.

Not a single Republican voted for this amendment! If Baumgartner is honestly committed to releasing the Epstein files, why didn’t he vote for the amendment offered by Rep. Khanna?

Perhaps, contrary to his claim, Rep. Baumgartner is not committed to the full release of the Epstein files. Who is he protecting?

Roger Chase

Spokane

Indigenous language revival

I was filled with joy to read about the Indigenous language revival in The Spokesman on Sunday (“Salish School takes mission around the globe”). Congratulations to all and especially LaRae – you are amazing, and you are all heroes in my book! Keep up the good work. We need to hear some positive things going on in the world.

Tiny pebbles in the pond!

Mary Naber

Spokane