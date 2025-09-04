Liberty Lake man arrested in child exploitation operation was former CdA School District employee

A Liberty Lake man arrested in a child sexual abuse sting last month in Western Washington was a former Coeur d’Alene School District employee.

Jonathan Mahn, 57, was one of 12 people arrested in late August in Battle Ground, Washington, on suspicion of being involved in sexually abusing and exploiting children, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Mahn faces charges of attempted second-degree child rape, commercial sexual abuse of minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Mahn was a communications and multimedia specialist for the school district from January 2019 to March 2025 when he was terminated for “reasons unrelated to the allegations reported by the media,” according to a statement from the district.

Mahn worked in the district’s office administration building during his tenure.

“At no time during Mr. Mahn’s employment did the District receive or become aware of reports or concerns regarding his alleged behavior,” the district statement said. “The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”

The sting, dubbed “Operation Battle Ground,” was spearheaded by WSP’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, an affiliate of Internet Crimes Against Children, according to the release.

“These targeted operations underscore the alarming extent of predators seeking to exploit children,” Battle Ground Police Chief Dennis Flynn said in the release. “The collaborative work of the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, along with the combined efforts of the twenty other law enforcement agencies, is critical to confronting these crimes. We remain steadfast in working alongside our partners to safeguard our youth from those who would exploit them.”

Attempted first- and second-degree rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor are the primary crimes police suspect, the release said. Spokane Police Department was one of the 20 agencies involved in the operation.

Mahn’s wife has since filed for divorce, which was granted, according to court records.