Longtime Hot Tuna to cook up soulful tunes at Bing Crosby Theater next week

From staff reports

Blues-rock duo Hot Tuna looks to bring soulful sound to the Bing Crosby Theater.

Hot Tuna was founded in San Francisco in 1969 and has seen many members come and go over the decades but has always remained the project of vocalist/guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady. Both were previously members of rock band Jefferson Airplane.

It didn’t take long for Hot Tuna to find success with its 1970 self-titled debut album that cracked the top 30 of the Billboard charts – even though it wasn’t technically a studio record and was recorded fully live. The band’s first studio album, “Burgers,” was released in 1972 and remains one of, if not their most popular.

Hot Tuna is known for favorites like “True Religion,” “Watch the North Wind Rise,” “Highway Song,” “Know You Rider,” and many more.

Although the duo has not released a studio album since “Steady As She Goes” in 2011, they continue to release an absolute plethora of live performance records from over the years.

Hot Tuna will perform Sept. 11 at the Bing Crosby Theater. Tickets start at $44.04 and can be purchased at bingcrosbytheater.com.