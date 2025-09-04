NFL locals: Area teams represented by growing group of veterans, young stars

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Local collegiate football programs – Washington State, Eastern Washington and Idaho – will be well-represented in the NFL this year.

The list includes a two-time Super Bowl champion. There’s also a Super Bowl MVP. Three standout linebackers, including an All-Pro, will be mentioned plenty on Sundays. Oh, and WSU had a hand in developing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Otherwise, there’s a number of stable veterans, consistent starters and up-and-comers to keep an eye on this season.

Here’s a look at current NFL players who made their names at local universities:

Washington State

Frankie Luvu: The only All-Pro on this list, Luvu asserted himself as one of the better linebackers in the NFL last season.

It’s been a long time coming for the eighth-year pro, who served as a backup for his first four years – mostly with the New York Jets – before earning a fulltime starting job for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. After a couple of solid seasons in Carolina, including a 125-tackle campaign in 2023, Luvu signed with the Washington Commanders and had an exceptional 2024 season, posting 99 tackles, a career-high eight sacks and seven pass deflections. He was named a second-team All-Pro after the season and landed at No. 70 on the NFL’s top-100 players list.

Luvu heads into his second year in Washington as a team captain and staple of the team’s defense.

Luvu was a two-year starter at WSU (2016-17) and an all-conference honorable mention as a senior. He went undrafted in 2018 but found a home as a reserve with the Jets.

Daiyan Henley: A fast-rising NFL star at linebacker, Henley is a team captain for the Los Angeles Chargers and one of the top tacklers in the league.

Daiyan Henley of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after a 40-7 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

Last season, in his second year as a pro, Henley finished seventh in the league with 147 tackles, and added eight pass deflections. He started all 17 games for the Chargers, who drafted Henley in the third round in 2023.

Henley spent his rookie year mostly serving on special teams but quickly ascended the depth chart due to his safety-like athleticism, awareness and hard-hitting abilities. Now, he’s been named a team captain and is primed to become a known name in the NFL.

The Crenshaw, California, native spent only one year at WSU after transferring from Nevada, but it was a memorable season in Pullman. He landed on the All-Pac-12 first team after recording 106 tackles, then impressed scouts at the NFL Combine and shot up the draft boards.

Jaylen Watson: The two-time Super Bowl champion should be a player to watch on the Kansas City Chiefs defense in 2025.

Watson, who has made 14 starts at cornerback for Kansas City over the past three years, helped the team to championships in 2022 and 2023 – he had two postseason interceptions during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2022.

Watson was limited to six regular-season games (all starts) due to injury last year, but he returned for the postseason and appeared in Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

Over 38 games in three years, Watson has recorded 114 tackles and three interceptions. He’s expected to see starting reps at outside corner this season.

The Georgia native developed into a pro prospect quickly over two years (2020-21) at WSU. He was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Jaden Hicks: Another projected starter in the Chiefs secondary, Hicks is expected to take on a major role in his second NFL season.

Kansas City safety Jaden Hicks hauls in his first career interception off San Francisco’s Brock Purdy during a win at Levi’s Stadium on Oct. 20 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Getty Images)

Hicks will presumably step into a starting job after Kansas City lost veteran safety Justin Reid to free agency this offseason. Hicks appears ready for the task after performing well during his rookie season. He appeared in 17 games (one start) last year, and recorded three interceptions and 29 tackles. Hicks made four tackles during Kansas City’s loss to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Hicks developed quickly into a versatile, consistent tackler at safety over two years as a starter at WSU (2022-23). The Chiefs took him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

Gardner Minshew: One of the most celebrated figures in WSU history, Minshew will play the backup role to Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A seventh-year pro, Minshew has started 46 NFL games – 20 with Jacksonville during his first two seasons, four with Philadelphia (2021-22), 13 with Indianapolis (2023) and nine last season for Las Vegas. He has a record of 17-29 as an NFL starter. Minshew has thrown for 11,950 yards and 68 touchdowns against 34 interceptions in the NFL.

He was released by the Raiders in March and quickly signed by the Chiefs to a one-year deal to serve as the primary backup to Mahomes.

Minshew spent one year at WSU (2018), but led the Cougars to one of their best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign. He was then drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round.

Abraham Lucas: The Seattle Seahawks have their right tackle of the future as they signed Lucas to a three-year, $46 million extension on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Lucas was limited to 14 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, but he was one of Seattle’s most reliable blockers when healthy. The Everett native started 16 games for the Seahawks as a rookie after being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Lucas was a four-time All-Pac-12 player at WSU and was regarded as one of the top pass-blocking tackles in the 2022 draft class.

Cam Ward: Although Ward finished his college career at Miami, the Cougs should get credit for their part in developing the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward was picked No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. (Getty Images)

Ward landed on the national radar and exhibited clear NFL potential during his time at WSU. He passed for 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns over two years with the Cougs (2022-23) and became a highly coveted player in the transfer portal after his last year in Pullman.

Ward earned All-America honors and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting as a senior at Miami. The Titans selected him with the first pick in the draft and almost immediately named him as their starter.

Kyle Williams: Williams is projected to see time as the No. 5 wide receiver for the New England Patriots during his rookie season.

A two-year Coug standout, Williams was selected by New England in the third round of this year’s draft after a stellar senior season (1,198 yards, 14 touchdowns) at WSU. A head injury limited Williams’ snaps in the preseason, but the Patriots reportedly liked his big-play ability and locked him into a roster spot early.

Jalen Thompson: A longtime starter for the Arizona Cardinals at safety, Thompson is set to reprise his role again in 2025.

Thompson solidified himself as an NFL starter in 2021, his third year in the NFL, and he’s been a reliable piece in the Cardinals’ secondary ever since. He has recorded 483 tackles and nine interceptions across six NFL seasons. Thompson had 98 tackles last year.

Thompson played for the Cougs from 2016-18 and earned All-Pac-12 honors during his final season.

Esa Pole: Despite not playing football until college, Pole has developed into an NFL player in just a few short years.

The offensive tackle was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets on August 27 after missing the cut for the Kansas City Chiefs. Pole went unselected in this year’s NFL draft after a standout 2024 season at WSU, during which he allowed no sacks.

Pole was a two-year starter for the Cougs. He first decided to try his hand at football in 2021 at Chabot College in California.

Chau Smith-Wade: The second-year pro is expected to vie for a starting spot at cornerback for the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Getty Images)

Smith-Wade started four games for Carolina as a rookie and recorded 39 tackles and an interception on the year. He had a breakout 2023 season at WSU and claimed Senior Bowl MVP honors before being drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round.

Daniel Ekuale: An eighth-year pro, the defensive tackle signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring after holding down a starting role for the New England Patriots in 2024.

Ekuale had his best pro season last year, hitting career highs in starts (16) and tackles (52). He spent the past four years in New England after short stints with Jacksonville and Cleveland.

Ekuale was a key player for the Cougars during his final two college seasons (2016-17).

Brennan Jackson: After being surprisingly waived by the Los Angeles Rams following a commendable preseason, the former star WSU defensive end was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders on August 27.

Jackson, a fifth-round draft pick last year, appeared in seven games with the Rams during his rookie season. He was a two-time All-Pac-12 performer at WSU, and finished his collegiate career with 164 tackles and 20 sacks.

Cam Lampkin: The cornerback was waived by the Los Angeles Rams late last month, but re-signed to the team’s practice squad shortly after.

Lampkin appeared in four games for the Rams last season after going unselected in the draft. He had a breakout senior season in 2023 at WSU, leading the team with eight pass break-ups, after a stint at Utah State and one year as a Cougar reserve.

Cooper Kupp dons his helmet during the first day of Seahawks minicamp last June at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash. (Kevin Clark/Seattle Times)

Eastern Washington

Cooper Kupp: The best player in EWU history and an ultra-successful NFL standout at receiver, Kupp is primed to be a Seattle Seahawks fan favorite after signing with his home-state franchise this offseason.

The Yakima native starred for the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-24. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl championship in 2021 and earned the game’s MVP honors, capping off a remarkable campaign that saw Kupp claim offensive player of the year honors after finishing first in the league in receiving yards (1,947), touchdowns (16) and catches (145).

Kupp struggled with injuries over the next three years, but still managed more than 700 yards and at least five touchdowns in each season.

Kupp was released in March by the Rams, who had drafted him in the third round in 2017. But to the delight of Northwest football fans, Kupp agreed to a three-year deal with Seattle just two days after his release.

A ninth-year pro, Kupp has recorded 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns over 104 NFL games (89 starts). He was a four-time FCS All-American at EWU and holds numerous program and subdivision records.

Samson Ebukam: The Indianapolis Colts defensive end is coming off an Achilles injury that kept him sidelined throughout the 2024 season, but Ebukam is poised to take on a big role after a breakout 2023 with the Colts that saw him tally a team-high 9½ sacks.

Ebukam was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft after starting for three years at EWU. He became an NFL starter in 2018, and over seven years with three teams he has recorded 269 tackles and 31½ sacks.

Efton Chism III: An FCS All-American receiver in 2024, Chism went unselected in this year’s NFL draft but got an opportunity with the New England Patriots and made the team’s 53-man roster after a standout preseason.

Chism is reportedly set to receive $259,000 in guarantees, more than any of the Patriots’ seventh-round draft picks. He recorded 121 yards and two touchdowns during preseason games and is expected to vie for time at the slot receiver position, according to a report from the team’s media.

Kendrick Bourne: A veteran receiver, Bourne was released by the New England Patriots in late August and has reportedly been offered to join a couple of other franchises, but is still considering his options.

Bourne has appeared in 111 NFL games since wrapping up his decorated EWU career in 2016. His best season came in 2021, when he logged 800 yards and five touchdowns with New England.

Idaho

Kaden Elliss: One of the best Vandals players in recent memory (2015-18), Elliss has been steadily rising as an NFL notable since he was drafted in the seventh round by the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III catches a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, a University of Idaho graduate, during a game on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

The outside linebacker, entering his third season with the Atlanta Falcons, had a career year in 2024, finishing sixth in the league with 151 total tackles. He added five sacks. Elliss was named a team captain for the Falcons last week.

Elliss has been an NFL starter for the past three seasons. He totaled 122 tackles in 2023 with Atlanta after signing with the team in free agency. Elliss served as a reserve for the Saints for three seasons, then started 11 games in 2022.

An All-Big Sky first-teamer with the Vandals in 2018, Elliss finished his Idaho career with 296 tackles and 17 sacks.

Christian Elliss: Kaden Elliss’ younger brother has carved out a key role at inside linebacker with the New England Patriots.

Christian Elliss, entering his fifth NFL season and second full year with the Patriots, had a breakout season in 2024, posting 80 tackles. He started five games and is reportedly pushing to earn a starting role this year.

Elliss was an undrafted free agent in 2021 but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent just over two years with the franchise before being released and picked up by the Patriots, who re-signed the former Idaho star (2017-21) this offseason.

Elliss was a two-time All-Big Sky first-team selection.

Hogan Hatten: The Vandals’ long snapper from 2019-23, Hatten earned a spot on the Detroit Lions’ roster after going undrafted in 2024 and won the long-snapping job during preseason camp.

He held down the role throughout last season and finished the year with five tackles, tied for most among NFL long snappers.

Marcus Harris: An All-Big Sky cornerback at Idaho in 2023, Harris finished his college career at Cal before being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft. Harris made the cut and is one of five cornerbacks on the Titans’ 2025 roster.

High schools

Devin Culp (Gonzaga Prep): Former Washington Husky and Gonzaga Prep star Culp is with Tampa Bay as a tight end. He caught five passes for 46 yards during the preseason.

Brett Rypien (Shadle Park): Rypien was cut from the Minnesota Vikings but has settled as a backup quarterback with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Colson Yankoff (Coeur d’Alene): After bouncing around college football, former CdA quarterback Yankoff is in his second NFL season and is a reserve tight end for the Washington Commanders.