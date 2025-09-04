On the Air
Friday’s TV HighlightsAuto racing
4:30 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU
8 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Dodgers at Bal. MLB
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Root
8:30 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or Athletics at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana ION
7 p.m.: New York at Seattle ION
Football, CFL
4:30 p.m.: BC Lions at Ottawa CBS Sports
Football, college
4 p.m.: James Madison at Louisville ESPN2
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Boise State FS1
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers YouTube
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Amgen Irish Open Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: Stifel Charity Classic Golf
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open (women’s doubles final) ESPN2
Noon: U.S. Open (men’s semifinal) ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (men’s semifinal) ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Football, college
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Boise State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
6 a.m.: MotoGP: Catalunya Grand Prix (sprint) FS1
7 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 (practice) TruTV
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Food City 300 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Washington at Chi. Cubs MLB
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami or Washington at Chi. Cubs MLB
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Root
4:15 p.m.: Houston at Texas Fox 28
7 p.m.: Athletics at L.A. Angels or Boston at Arizona MLB
Football, college
9 a.m.: San Jose State at Texas ABC
9 a.m.: Illinois at Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: Iowa at Iowa State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Baylor at SMU KSKN
9 a.m.: Kennesaw State at Indiana FS1
9 a.m.: Kent State at Texas Tech TNT / TruTV
9 a.m.: Virginia at NC State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Central Michigan at Pittsburgh ESPNU
9 a.m.: Liberty at Jacksonville State CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oregon CBS
12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Kentucky ABC
12:30 p.m.: Kansas at Missouri ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Oregon State KSKN
12:30 p.m.: Delaware at Colorado Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: UAB at Navy CBS Sports
1 p.m.: St. Thomas at Idaho … SWX
1 p.m.: Gustavus Adolphus at Whitworth FloCollege
1 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin FS1
1 p.m.: West Virginia at Ohio ESPNU
4 p.m.: Army at Kansas State ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Mississippi State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Oklahoma ABC
4:30 p.m.: Ball State at Auburn ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at USC FS1
4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Michigan State NBC
5 p.m.: UCLA at UNLV CBS Sports
7:15 p.m.: San Diego State at Washington State KSKN
7:15 p.m.: Stanford at BYU ESPN
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Amgen Irish Open Golf
Noon: Champions: Stifel Charity Classic Golf
Soccer, women
4:30 p.m.: NWSL: Utah at North Carolina ION
6 p.m.: USL: Fort Lauderdale at Spokane Peacock
7 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at Bay ION
Tennis
1 p.m.: U.S. Open (women’s final) ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
5 p.m.: San Diego St. at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: On the Goal Line with Jim Walden 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: Catalunya Grand Prix FS1
6 a.m.: F1: Italian Grand Prix ESPN2
Noon: Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 USA
Baseball, MLB
9:05 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Roku
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati or L.A. Dodgers at Bal. MLB
1:30 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or Athletics at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Indiana at Washington NBATV
3 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles NBATV
6 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New England CBS
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo NBC
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Amgen Irish Open Golf
Noon: Champions: Stifel Charity Classic Golf
4 p.m.: USGA: Walker Cup Golf
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: WC qualifier: Georgia vs. Bulgaria FS1
9 a.m.: WC qualifier: Lithuania vs. Netherlands FS1
11:45 a.m.: WC qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland FS1
4 p.m.: USL: Westchester at Spokane CBS Sports
Soccer, women
2 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City at Gotham FC ESPN
5:30 p.m.: NWSL: Houston at San Diego ESPN
Tennis
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (men’s final) ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change