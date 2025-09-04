Prep roundup: Bethany Rinas knocks in 3 for Shadle Park softball; U-Hi girls soccer shuts out North Central

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s nonleague sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Shadle Park 16, Deer Park 6 (6): Bethany Rinas went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) beat the Stags (0-1). Kapri Bailey hit a two-run homer for Deer Park.

Cheney 12, North Central 1 (5): Millie Beito doubled with three runs and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-1). Rheylyn Kucirka knocked in three for Cheney.

Girls soccer

University 8, North Central 0: Alicia Cortes Comer, Addison Cox and Lily Thornberg each scored two goals apiece and the Titans (1-0-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-1).

Shadle Park 4, Rogers 1: Piper Smith scored two goals with Lucy Hicks assisting on three and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Jaelynn Naveyah Luna made 10 saves for Rogers.

Pullman 3, Lakeside 3: Andrea Wu scored the equalizer in the 80th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (0-0-1) tied the Eagles (0-0-1). Téa Simonson scored two goals for Lakeside.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Shadle Park 0: Avery Berglund had 14 kills and the Scotties (1-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-1). Brynn Hooper had 13 kills and 13 digs for Shadle Park.

Lakeside 3, North Central 0: Neely Pederson had 16 assists and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-1). Charlize Hall had seven digs for North Central.

Clarkston 3, Grangeville 1: Lexi Roberts had 21 assists and 11 digs and the Bantams (1-1) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-1).