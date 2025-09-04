Senators question RFK Jr. over chaos at CDC: Takeaways from the hearing

By David Ovalle, Rachel Roubein, Lauren Weber and Lena H. Sun Washington Post

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday defended his handling of vaccines and the ouster of the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a roughly three-hour Senate hearing.

The hearing provided the first opportunity for lawmakers to grill Kennedy, who has emerged as one of the most polarizing officials in the Trump administration, after growing frustrations over turmoil at the CDC and confusion over the rollout of updated coronavirus vaccines.

In his opening statement before the Senate Finance Committee, Kennedy touted “the busiest, most proactive administration in HHS history.” He cited the agency’s moves on pushing companies to eliminate artificial food dyes, addressing drug prices and fighting fraud in health care, among other moves.

Calls for President Donald Trump to fire Kennedy grew among Democratic lawmakers and medical organizations Thursday. Even some Republicans, including the second-highest ranking GOP senator, expressed frustration at Kennedy for challenging long-standing vaccine policies.

White House officials praised Kennedy’s performance. On X, Vice President JD Vance ripped Democrats for “lecturing” the secretary, while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is “addressing root causes of chronic disease, embracing transparency in government, and championing gold-standard science. Only the Democrats could attack that commonsense effort.”

Kennedy doubled down on CDC upheaval

Kennedy’s testimony unfolded more than a week after the White House fired CDC Director Susan Monarez, prompting three senior officials to resign in protest and roiling the agency tasked with protecting the nation’s public health.

In his opening statement, Kennedy said, “These changes were absolutely necessary adjustments to restore the agency to its role as the world’s gold standard public health agency.” He repeated his long-standing criticism that the agency “failed miserably” during the COVID pandemic and pushed “nonsensical policies” that “destroyed small businesses, violated civil liberties, closed our schools, caused generational damage in doing so, masked infants with no science and heightened economic inequality.”

During the hearing, Sens. Ron Wyden , D-Ore., and Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass., pressed Kennedy on Monarez, who had just been confirmed in July.

In an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, Monarez wrote that she was pressured to fire senior staff and “preapprove the recommendations of a vaccine advisory panel newly filled with people who have publicly expressed antivaccine rhetoric.” The panel meets Sept. 18 and 19, and “it is imperative that the panel’s recommendations aren’t rubber-stamped,” Monarez wrote.

Kennedy disputed her account, though he later acknowledged he asked to fire staff members, and replied “yes” when both Democratic senators asked if Monarez was lying.

Kennedy also claimed that he asked Monarez to resign because she admitted she was not “trustworthy.” That drew an incredulous response from Warren, who pointed out that a month earlier Kennedy praised her as “unimpeachable.”

“And in a month, she became a liar?” Warren asked.

Following the hearing, Monarez’s lawyers Abbe Lowell and Mark S. Zaid said in a statement that Kennedy’s claims about her were “false and, at times, patently ridiculous” and that she would repeat what she wrote in the Wall Street Journal under oath.

Kennedy ripped coronavirus vaccines, again

Kennedy kept up his criticism of coronavirus vaccines, despite the fact that they were developed during the first Trump administration.

He said he did not know how many people died of COVID during the pandemic, again casting doubt on CDC data that show more than 1.2 million Americans died ofCOVID-19, including hundreds this summer.

Senators also brought up a previous statement by Retsef Levi, one of Kennedy’s appointees to an advisory panel that recommends vaccines, that mRNA vaccines cause serious harm, including death, particularly among young people.

“I think I agree with that,” Kennedy said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., asked Kennedy about his past remarks calling the coronavirus vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made” and how that aligns with Kennedy telling senators he agrees that Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed, the federally backed initiative that developed coronavirus vaccines.

Eventually, Kennedy acknowledged that the vaccine saved “quite a few” lives but declined to say it was in the millions, as the World Health Organization and researchers have estimated.

Kennedy purged the entire membership of the influential vaccine advisory panel and replaced the experts with his picks, most of whom have criticized coronavirus vaccine policy. They are scheduled to consider recommendations for coronavirus vaccines at an upcoming meeting.

People can get coronavirus vaccines, Kennedy insists

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration narrowed approval of updated coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups. Kennedy has said the shots will be available “for all patients who choose them” after consultation with their doctor. But physicians and major medical associations say the reality on the ground is far more complicated.

Kennedy disputed accounts from multiple senators that Americans are facing challenges obtaining the new coronavirus vaccines. Sen. Bill Cassidy , R- La., accused Kennedy’s health department of effectively denying Americans the coronavirus vaccine, citing confusion among patients and doctors over who can get the vaccine. Cassidy read aloud examples of those who are either confused about the vaccine or have been unable to get one at a pharmacy, including conservative commentator Erick Erickson’s wife, who has Stage 4 lung cancer.

“I would say, effectively, we’re denying people vaccines,” said Cassidy, who is a doctor.

“You’re wrong,” Kennedy responded.

Republicans questioned Kennedy, too

Some Republican senators did not shy away from pressing Kennedy on the issue of vaccines, which still enjoy a broad measure of support among the public. For example, a Washington Post-KFF poll conducted in July and August showed parents of all political backgrounds overwhelmingly support school vaccination requirements.

“I’m a doctor. Vaccines work. Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines. Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned,” Sen. John Barrasso , R-Wyo., the No. 2 Senate Republican leader, told him.

Asked later by reporters whether he still has confidence in Kennedy, Barrasso said he has “confidence in what the president of the United States is doing, and I will not second guess.”

Cassidy, a physician who openly wrestled with whether to confirm Kennedy, urged “oversight” in response to the CDC upheaval. But a news release issued by his office about the hearing made no mention of his questions about coronavirus vaccines and reiterated praise for Trump, reflecting the political balance they need to not run afoul of Trump.

Outside the hearing room, Sen. Thom Tillis , R-N.C., – who was seen as a swing vote before voting to confirm Kennedy – expressed sharp words for the secretary’s handling of the CDC and how he disavowed the agency’s leader he promoted for the job. “I’m concerned that we’re diminishing the credibility of the CDC,” Tillis, who is not seeking reelection, told reporters. “We could be diminishing the credibility of the U.S. government in terms of keeping kids safe.”

Senators kept talking Operation Warp Speed

Senators from both parties repeatedly asked Kennedy about Operation Warp Speed. That gave Republicans an opportunity to cast questions about coronavirus vaccines as support for Trump rather than shots that are deeply unpopular among many in the Republican base. Trump himself has acknowledged he’s caught in a bind trying to boast about the vaccine development efforts. “We did a great job with it, never got the credit for the job we did,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting last week.

Kennedy acknowledged the vaccine was critical and praised Trump’s leadership as helping to end pandemic lockdowns. “As I said, it perfectly matched to a virus that was new in the experience of humanity,” Kennedy said – before claiming that officials received more reports of errors, injuries and deaths from the coronavirus vaccine than “all vaccines put together in history.”

Tillis asked Kennedy to submit a statement after the hearing detailing his specific stance on Operation Warp Speed because he could not tell where Kennedy stands.

Sen. Roger Marshall , R-Kan., called the operation a “miracle” that likely saved millions of lives. “But it’s also true that it probably killed some people. Like most vaccines do,” Marshall said.

Democrats seized on Operation Warp Speed to drive a wedge between Trump and his health secretary.

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock , D- Ga., told Kennedy he should resign. “And if you don’t resign, the president of the United States – who put forward Operation Warp Speed, which worked – should fire you,” Warnock said.