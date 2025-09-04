Southwest Airlines will offer free Wi-Fi on all flights, with a catch

By Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines plans to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi for members of its loyalty program starting next month, becoming the latest major carrier to offer the complimentary service to flyers.

The free internet, which will be offered through a partnership with Washington-based T-Mobile, will be available for Rapid Rewards members on all flights starting Oct. 24, the carrier said Thursday.

“We’re teaming up with Southwest to make staying connected in the air easier for millions of travelers,” said Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s president of marketing, strategy and products, in a statement. “We’re excited for Rapid Rewards Members to experience free in-flight WiFi from takeoff to landing – no strings, no surprises. It’s just one more way we’re helping make travel a little smoother.”

Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program is free to join.

The partnership means Southwest, which boasts more than 800 aircraft, will be the largest airline to offer free Wi-Fi on every flight this year, the airline said, adding that all Rapid Rewards members will be able to access the offering regardless of cellphone provider.

It also marks the second major brand partnership Southwest, which is based at Love Field, announced in recent weeks. On Aug. 13, the carrier began offering Peet’s coffee during flights after announcing the Emeryville, Calif.-based brand as its official coffee.

The airline said it recently tested free Wi-Fi across its entire fleet and received strong satisfaction from customers who used it.

The move aligns Southwest with other major carriers it seeks to compete with. Fort Worth-based American Airlines said earlier this year it would begin offering free Wi-Fi to members of its loyalty program, AAdvantage, on most flights next year. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines also offer free in-flight Wi-Fi to loyalty program customers.

“We are focused on making sure our customers have a great experience from the time they book a flight to the time they reach their destination,” said Tony Roach, an executive for Southwest Airlines, in a statement. “We’re pleased to partner with T-Mobile to bring free WiFi to all Rapid Rewards members. This is part of our ongoing commitment to elevate the cabin experience, with free WiFi being just one of the many enhancements customers will see in the months ahead.”

Customers can join Rapid Rewards by visiting the Southwest website.