Top recruit in Washington lists Gonzaga in final four schools

The top recruit in the state of Washington is still considering a future at Gonzaga after narrowing his college list down to four schools.

Ethan Harris, a four-star forward from Camas High School, unveiled his four finalists on Thursday afternoon, naming Gonzaga, Washington, Boise State and Iowa in an Instagram collaboration post with his AAU program, Select Basketball.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Gonzaga last month, but has moved the date of the trip to Sept. 9, according to recruiting site 247Sports.com. Harris has already visited Iowa and Boise State and is expected to take a recruiting trip to Washington this weekend.

In addition to his four finalists, Harris also received offers from Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Colorado State, Saint Louis, Idaho, Eastern Washington and a handful of other schools.

The Camas standout is considered by 247Sports as the top prospect in the state of Washington, the nation’s 19th-rated power forward and the 123rd overall recruit in the ‘26 class.

Harris helped guide Camas High to a sixth-place finish at the Class 4A State Tournament in Tacoma, scoring 18 points in a season-ending loss to Richland. The Papermakers finished with a single-season program record 22 wins and Harris earned multiple postseason honors, including Greater St. Helens League (GHSL) Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

Gonzaga’s coaching staff watched Harris in person during his summer with Select Basketball, an AAU program that competes on the PumaNXT circuit.

“They liked that even when I am missing shots, I didn’t let that affect my game,” Harris told On3.com in July. “I know they have a very rich history in winning. And I believe with my skill set and my ability to play lots of different positions.”

Gonzaga is in the mix for a number of top players in the 2026 recruiting class and should have at least three other prospects – four-star forward Cameron Holmes, four-star center Sam Funches and four-star forward Herly Brutus –making campus visits in the next few months.

JRob Croy, a four-star combo guard in the ‘26 class, previously made plans to visit Gonzaga in September, but it’s unclear if the California native still plans to visit the Spokane campus after committing to West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary’s earlier this week.