WA state races see heavy spending from big businesses

Shauna Sowers The Seattle Times

Some of the state’s largest businesses are spending big in state races this election cycle, months before November’s special election for nine statehouse positions.

It is not typical for so many seats to be open in odd-year elections, but the inauguration of a new governor in January meant several lawmakers were appointed to cabinet positions, while some were elected to other offices. The death of Sen. Bill Ramos near the end of the legislative session also left an open seat in the Legislature.

With more races means more money, and this year is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in recent odd-year elections, especially so soon after the August primary.

Political action committees such as Jobs PAC, Sound Jobs and East King County Jobs, which are sponsored by the business-friendly campaign group Enterprise Washington, have raised just over $2 million, collectively, so far.

It is likely that big PAC spending will increase as the November election draws near. But whether or not it’s any indicator of how the races will turn out is too soon to tell — Republicans and moderate Democrats were still behind their more progressive counterparts on overall votes during the primary.

Jared Leopold, a Democratic communications consultant for the progressive New Direction PAC, said he thinks it sends a “significant message that the money coming from the right wing and business interests wasn’t able to persuade voters.”

“We’re supporting Democratic candidates who have been meeting on the majority agenda in Olympia,” he said. “And we’re seeing there’s not a lot of appetite in the time of Trump for people who are running against Democratic leadership in Olympia.”

Spokespeople for Jobs PAC, Sound Jobs and East King County Jobs couldn’t be reached for a comment.

The groups are investing heavily in highly contested races, such as the showdown for the Senate seat in the 26th legislative district in Gig Harbor between Republican Rep. Michelle Caldier and Democrat Sen. Deb Krishnadasan. Krishnadasan was appointed to the seat in December after former state Sen. Emily Randall was elected to Congress. The seat is in a crucial swing district in Washington and would give Republicans another seat in the Senate if Caldier is elected.

Sound Jobs has so far spent more than $293,100 against Krishnadasan in independent expenditures, all money contributed by Jobs PAC. Independent expenditures include things like mailers and television advertisements either for or against candidates, with money raised by the PACs.

Jobs PAC has received contributions from businesses in and out of state, including $100,000 from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation, $40,000 from Amazon, $30,000 from Premera Blue Cross and $25,000 from the Texas-based BNSF Railway Company. Alaska Airlines also contributed $20,000 and Koch Industries, Inc. donated $15,000 to the PAC.

In contrast, New Direction PAC has contributed over $45,000 in independent expenditures for Krishnadasan. According to filings with the Public Disclosure Commission, New Direction has raised over $1.6 million and spent over $738,500 this year.

Caldier, who has been in the state House for a decade, has not seen as many independent expenditures either for or against her campaign. The state Republican Party has so far contributed over $2,500 in independent expenditures for Caldier, and New Direction PAC has spent over $25,200 against.

Jobs PAC also contributed heavily to the East King County Jobs PAC, which has so far spent over $223,300 against Sen. Victoria Hunt, D-Issaquah. Hunt was appointed to the seat after the death of Ramos. New Direction PAC has spent nearly $52,000 in favor of Hunt in that district.

Hunt’s opponent, former Republican state lawmaker Chad Magendanz, has seen nearly $57,000 in independent contributions from East King County Jobs PAC and nearly $3,000 from his state party. Cascade PAC has also contributed $6,000. New Direction PAC has spent over $17,200 against Magendanz.

Money is also flooding the Democrat-on-Democrat race in the 48th legislative district between Rep. Amy Walen from Kirkland and Sen. Vandana Slatter from Bellevue. Slatter was appointed after former Sen. Patty Kuderer was elected as insurance commissioner.

Walen, the more moderate Democrat in the race, has received nearly $100,000 in independent contributions from Citizens for Progress, which received its funding from Jobs PAC. More than $177,300 total has been spent in favor of her campaign by outside groups. Nearly $12,000 has been spent against her by New Direction PAC.

Slatter’s campaign has seen nearly $140,000 spent in favor of her campaign, with a majority of the funding coming from New Direction. Citizens for Progress and the Jackson Legacy Fund have spent over $126,300 against her in independent expenditures.