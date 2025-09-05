Emeralds win fifth straight over Indians 5-1

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians were sent to a fifth-straight loss to the Eugene Emeralds in their penultimate game of the season by score of 5-1 at PK Park in Eugene.

The Indians (29-36) surrenered runs in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings before getting on the board in the eighth.

Spokane starter Griffin Herring threw five innings allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.

Jack Payton opened the scoring for the Emeralds (48-17) with a solo homer in the second.

The teams are off Saturday before the regular-season final on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.