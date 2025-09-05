Field Reports: Jess Roskelley Foundation fundraiser set for Thursday

From staff reports

The third annual fundraiser for a foundation named in honor of a well-known Spokane climber is set for Thursday.

The Jess Roskelley Foundation’s annual fundraiser will feature a North Face film called “Trango,” which captures the first ski descent of Pakistan’s Great Trango Tower, according to the foundation’s website.

Christina Lustenberger, one of the athletes featured in the film, will speak at the event, as will John Roskelley – Jess’ father and a legendary mountaineer who completed the first ascent of Great Trango Tower in 1977.

The event will be held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. The evening will also feature a silent auction.

Jess Roskelley was a well-known Spokane climber who died in 2019 on a climb in the Canadian Rockies. The foundation was formed in his honor and raises money for outdoor projects.

Snow Peak fire leads to Kettle Crest trail closures

A wildfire that has been gnawing away at the Kettle Range all week has prompted a handful of trail closures.

The Colville National Forest said in a Facebook post Thursday that the lightning-caused Snow Peak fire was burning in heavy timber about 19 miles west of Kettle Falls.

Trails in the area that are under emergency closure include Kettle Crest South, Edds Mountain, Barnaby Buttes east and west and White Mountain.

The Snow Peak cabin is northwest of the fire. Crews have wrapped it in protective material in case the fire goes that way. The post also said fuel reduction work has been done in the area in the past.

WA Fish and Wildlife Commission Fish Committee meeting to be held Thursday

Resident native trout harvest and coastal steelhead rulemaking will be on the agenda for Washington Fish and Widlife commissioners this week.

The commission’s four-member Fish Committee will meet virtually on Thursday starting at 2 p.m.

The panel consists of commissioners Jim Anderson, John Lehmkuhl, Molly Linville and Steve Parker.

The meeting will be livestreamed. More information is on the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s website.