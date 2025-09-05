Logan Schultz, Andrew Fricke help Freeman rumble past East Valley 41-16

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

When East Valley and Freeman squared off in a season-opening football game Friday, it marked just the second time since the turn of the century that the schools, separated by a mere 14½ miles, have played.

The proximity alone should mandate the schools play each other moving forward. Throw in the fact that both teams played competitively Friday and it’s a no-brainer.

Freeman had the upperhand last fall and the Scotties did so again in the rematch Friday, pulling away to a 41-16 decision.

After stumbling out of the gate, Freeman got going and never looked back.

The Scotties did it behind a balanced rushing attack and the arm of quarterback Logan Schultz.

Schultz struggled in efficiency, completing 10 of 29 passing attempts. But he had 176 yards and rushed for 74 on nine carries.

Sophomore running back Andrew Fricke had 122 yards on 15 attempts including two touchdowns. His final TD run, 20 yards, closed out the scoring with 2:04 remaining.

EV coach Adam Fisher said he has the thinnest numbers across the line of scrimmage in 21 years as head coach, the last three in his second stint at the helm.

The Knights hung tough and pulled within 24-16 when quarterback Tarin Fields found receiver Conner Nicholson on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 to go in the third quarter.

But Freeman shut down EV’s offense the rest of the way.

In the first half, East Valley opened a quick 10-0 lead, taking advantage of a pooch kickoff that was untouched by Freeman and recovered by the Knights at the Scotties’ 24-yard-line.

Six plays later, Fields powered in for a 4-yard touchdown.

EV went ahead 10-0 moments later when Brogen Larsen kicked a 31-yard field goal.

It was all Freeman thereafter until halftime.

Schultz found Tyce Gilbert deep on a 41-yard scoring connection, pulling the Scotties within 10-7 with 3:51 to go in the first quarter.

The Scotties took the lead at 14-10 when Fricke scooted 21 yards for a touchdown.

Schultz found Jaetyn Cole all alone on a 36-yard touchdown as Freeman extended its lead to 21-10 with 3:03 to go before halftime.

Freeman owned total yards in the first half, outgaining EV 232-76.