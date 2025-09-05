‘Mark Zuckerberg’ sues Meta for suspending his Facebook account

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Indiana bankruptcy lawyer Mark Steven Zuckerberg is suing Meta for repeatedly suspending his work-related Facebook account because the social media company apparently believes he’s impersonating company founder Mark Elliot Zuckerberg.

“It’s not funny,” he told Indianapolis station WTHR. “Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off.”

According to the annoyed attorney, he doesn’t want to sue Meta for negligence and breach of contract, but has run out of options after having his business account suspended five times in eight years – and his personal page shut down nearly as many times.

Zuckerberg’s account had been shut down for the past four months when he spoke with WTHR. He’s been accused of “impersonating a celebrity” despite numerous requests for Meta to leave his accounts alone.

Meta told WTHR the company is trying to resolve the issue.

“We have reinstated Mark Zuckerberg’s account, after finding it had been disabled in error,” Meta said. “We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future.”

Zuckerberg said he might consider settling his lawsuit if the billionaire using his name flies to Indianapolis to apologize and lets him spend a week on his yacht.

“I’d probably take him up on that,” Zuckerberg said.

The Facebook founder has a $300-million boat that YachtWorld describes as “a 387-foot feat of engineering.”