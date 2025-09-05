Metaline Falls man accused of choking, killing allegedly violent son

A 58-year-old man killed his son after applying several chokeholds to the 34-year-old who was trying to fight his father last month near Metaline Falls, according to court documents.

Randy I. Holter was charged with suspicion of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Casey Holter.

Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded about 9:35 p.m. Aug. 21 to a Sullivan Lake Road home east of Metaline Falls for a report of Casey Holter being drunk and possibly on drugs, according to court records.

Cecy Holter reported Casey Holter, her son, was trying to hit her and her husband, Randy Holter.

Border Patrol agents arrived to find Casey Holter in a chokehold applied by his father, according to court documents. The agents reported the younger Holter was unresponsive, and the father appeared exhausted. The agents pulled Randy Holter off his son and started to provide medical aid to Casey Holter, who had a weak pulse and was breathing abnormally.

Medical units were called and tried to save Casey Holter, but he never regained consciousness and died in the living room, according to documents.

The father and son had gone golfing earlier in the day, ate at a Chattaroy Mexican restaurant and then met with Randy Holter’s brother in Ione, court records indicate. The three men then drank at the American Legion in Metaline Falls before heading to Randy Holter’s Sullivan Lake Road home.

The trio continued drinking in the shop before Randy Holter’s brother left.

Randy Holter told investigators his son wanted to fight him in the shop. He said his son hugged him and punched him in the side. He brought his son into the house to speak to his mom because he thought she could calm him down, he said.

Randy Holter said his son then tried to attack his own mother, so he put his son in a chokehold. He told investigators he heard his son “gurgle,” so he released the hold. He said his son still wanted to fight after he stopped choking him, so he applied the hold again.

He said he didn’t know why his son punched him and threatened to beat him up.

Cecy Holter told investigators she thought her son was on drugs because she never saw him that aggressive before.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Casey Holter’s cause and manner of death are pending. Investigators believe Randy Holter’s chokeholds caused his son’s death, according to documents.

Randy Holter’s bail was set at $10,000, and he has since bonded out of jail, according to court records.

His next court date is set for next month.