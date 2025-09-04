Morrissey seeking to sell his rights to the Smiths’ catalog

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Morrissey is seeking to cut all ties to his previous band, the Smiths.

Although the English singer-songwriter is known as a solo success, he went public with his plans to sell his financial stake in the influential rock band, saying he’s “burnt out by any and all connections” to his former bandmates.

Morrissey announced his decision on his website, revealing he has “no choice” but to sell his interests in the Smiths – including all rights to the music, lyrics and recordings of the hitmakers – to anyone who would buy them. He even wants to put the Smiths’ name, associated artwork and merchandise on the market.

“I have had enough of malicious associations,” he wrote in a post titled “A Soul for Sale” on Wednesday. “With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution.”

“The songs are me – they are no one else,” he added. “But they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.”

The Smiths, whose co-founders include guitarist Johnny Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and the late bassist Andy Rourke, became a breakout from the 1980s British indie music scene with the U.K. chart-toppers “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” “This Charming Man” and “How Soon Is Now?”

After achieving gold and platinum sales, the rock band went through a bitter breakup in 1987.

Morrissey reportedly shares 50% of the rights to the Smiths with Marr, though the group has all gone their separate ways and have seemingly reached the point of no return.

Morrissey in January asserted that Marr had obtained the trademark rights to the Smiths’ name without any consultation with him. Months later, Marr said he turned down an “eye-watering amount of money” for a Smiths reunion, citing the vibe wasn’t right.

Meanwhile, Joyce announced last month his plans to publish a “no-holds-barred” memoir, titled “The Drums,” this November.