Paranormal expert who toured with Annabelle doll died of natural causes, coroner says

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

The official cause of death for Dan Rivera, a paranormal investigator who died while handling the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll during a tour in Pennsylvania earlier this year, has been revealed.

Adams County coroner Francis Dutrow confirmed in a Thursday statement that Rivera in July died as a result of cardiac issues and his death was ruled natural, according to several outlets.

“Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings,” Dutrow said.

He added that the Annabelle doll, which has inspired several titles in “The Conjuring” film franchise, was not in the hotel room when Rivera died at age 54.

The New England Society for Psychic Research announced Rivera’s death July 14, days after Rivera and another member of his team were seen hauling the doll into the Gettysburg Orphanage for a then-upcoming event. “We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal,” the society said on Facebook.

The statement added: “His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

In a later, lengthier statement, the New England Society for Physic Research remembered Dan for his desire to educate and connect with others, and his devotion to his family. The group also said it would not “plan to move forward with the events previously scheduled for this year.”

Months after Rivera’s death, his colleagues in a TikTok post shared Friday said they intend to continue the tour in his honor. “We’ll finish what you started,” paranormal investigator Ryan Buell captioned his video.

“Dan, here with the guys and it’ll be our absolute pleasure to finish what you started,” Buell says. Later in the video, other members of Rivera’s group chime in, adding they intend to complete the tour to honor famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who inspired “The Conjuring” franchise.

The tour will continue this weekend at the Maine Paranormal Convention in Augusta, Maine, and will conclude in October at ScareFest Weekend in Lexington, Kentucky.

Coincidentally, the final installment of “The Conjuring” films, ”The Conjuring: Last Rites” opened Friday. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.