Week 1 prep football roundup: Jonah Keller, Sam Kincaid shine in Gonzaga Prep’s season-opening win over Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League.

Jonah Keller scored touchdowns on each of his three receptions. His quarterback, Sam Kincaid, had four touchdowns on five completions.

The big-play Gonzaga Prep duo made it look easy Friday evening in the season opener, leading the Bullpups to a 38-10 Greater Spokane League 4A/3A victory over visiting Ridgeline.

Keller opened the scoring with an 80-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, then added scoring catches of 18 and 51 yards in the second quarter.

The Bullpups led 31-0 at halftime.

Keller finished with 149 yards and three scores on three catches, adding 39 rushing yards on five carries. Kincaid completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 209 yards and four TDs.

Bullpups safety Jack Pierce returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Gonzaga Prep outgained Ridgeline 435-176.

Mead 42, University 7: Lee Colomb had touchdown receptions of 34 and 75 yards in the first quarter and the visiting Panthers raced to a win over University.

Mead quarterback Landon Thomas passed 5 of 9 for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Max Faagau added two touchdowns and 65 yards on five carries.

Cheney 19, Lewis and Clark 13 (2OT): Connor Collins connected with Tank Best on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime and the Blackhawks beat the Tigers in the league opener for both teams.

Collins went 15 of 24 with three touchdown passes. LC quarterback Ben Conklin went 21 of 31 for 155 yards.

Shadle Park 28, Ferris 24: Justyce Enger found Myles Ian Ableman for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 3:21 remaining and the Highlanders defense made a stop to seal the win over the Saxons in a league opener at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Highlanders running back Titan Rucker tallied 178 yards, including a 66-yard TD, on 12 carries. Ferris’ Roman Jones scored on a 73-yard run. Both teams amassed over 200 yards rushing.

GSL 2A

West Valley 48, Timberlake 6: Quarterback Nathan Zettle threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score and the visiting Eagles handled nonleague foe Timberlake.

Colville 33, North Central 26: Brock Benson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 163 yards and another three scores to lead the Crimson Hawks to a comeback victory over the Wolfpack in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Colville trailed 26-12 entering the fourth quarter but rattled off 21 unanswered points to close the game. NC quarterback Akiylon Washington went 18 of 22 for 222 yards with two TDs through the air and one on the ground.

Lakeside 37, Pullman 0: Jett Winger amassed 188 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions and the Eagles shut out the visiting Greyhounds in a nonleague game.

Winger added a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Lakeside quarterback Tanner Cummings completed 17 of 22 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

Moscow 23, Clarkston 18: Ryle Chaney had two first-half touchdown receptions and the Bears held off the visiting Bantams in a nonleague game. Moscow put the game away in the final minute with a field goal to make the score 23-12.