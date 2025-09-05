Prep roundup: Rylee Russell scores hat trick for Freeman girls soccer; Quincy Coder drives in four runs for Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s nonleague slowpitch softball and girls soccer action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Ridgeline 7-9, Chiawana 2-6 (DH): Quincy Coder drove in four runs and pitched a complete game, and the visiting Falcons (2-0) swept the Riverhawks (0-2). Amelia Smith knocked in two runs on three hits for Chiawana. Millie Dobyns hit two doubles in the opener for Ridgeline.

Girls soccer

Freeman 6, East Valley 1: Rylee Russell scored a hat trick, Nora Gass added a pair of goals and the defending State 2B champion Scotties (1-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-1) for Freeman coach Dave Ellis’ 100th career win at Freeman. Mae Miller scored for East Valley.

Chiawana 1, Mead 0: Lindsey Sanchez scored, and the Riverhawks (1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1). Myleah Puletasi made four saves for Mead.

University 0, Coeur d’Alene 0: The Titans (1-0-2) finished in a scoreless tie with the visiting Vikings (3-2-1).