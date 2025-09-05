Three things: Idaho could have more flexibility on offense against first FCS opponent

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

If Idaho’s lofty goals of playing beyond the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs – a round the Vandals have reached the past two seasons – are to be realized, the time is never better to show they are that team.

Following a frustrating 13-10 loss against Football Bowl Subdivision Washington State in the season opener, in which Idaho looked to have the physicality to match higher level teams, the Vandals entertain St. Thomas, from St Paul, Minnesota, and the FCS non-scholarship Pioneer League in the first home game.

The Tommies, 6-6 last season, have completed a four-year transition from Division III to FCS and are eligible for the playoffs for the first time. They got the season underway with a 35-13 win against Lindenwood, after stumbling to a 64-0 loss to the Lions in 2023.

A Tommies’ team on the way up could be a test for the Vandals. But it is a test they expect to pass.

Here are three things to watch.

1. St. Thomas Quarterback Andy Peters. He is a former Boise State walk-on, a graduate transfer from the College of Idaho and a Timberline High School graduate. Peters is playing with house money, since he thought his career was finished after last season, until St. Thomas invited him to play another year. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Lindenwood, and he rushed seven times for a net 29 yards. He is expected to have a good contingent of family and friends in the Kibbie Dome. If that doesn’t bait him into single-handedly trying to win the game, it might spur him on to a better-than-average performance against the Vandals.

2. Idaho’s defense. Joseph Koch rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown against Lindenwood. But he didn’t have to face the Vandals, who held WSU to a net three rushing yards. With the expectation they are the faster team, look for Idaho to have seven to eight players within five yards of the line of scrimmage to pressure the Tommies while relying on the secondary to not get beat deep. Isiah King may well lead the way for Idaho. The senior linebacker had 10 total tackles and a sack against WSU. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Matyus McLain and senior cornerback Jhamell Blenman added a total of four tackles apiece.

3. The unveiling of Idaho’s passing attack. Rushing for 188 yards and playing stout defense kept Idaho in contact with WSU the whole game. However, this is not the entirety of the Vandals’ playbook. With receivers like Emmerson Cortez Minjivar, Michael Graves, Tony Harste and Ryan Jezioro – a redshirt freshman who introduced himself against the Cougars with three catches for 26 yards – Idaho has a deep passing game. Quarterback Joshua Wood completed 12 of 20 passes for only 33 yards in the opening game, while running for 101 yards on 12 carries. With the opener under his belt, facing a less sticky secondary than WSU’s and probably less pressure from St. Thomas, watch for Wood to be less quick to run and to be more patient in letting long plays develop. In preseason camp, he showed he can make all the throws.