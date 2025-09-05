Week 1 prep football preview: Greater Spokane League football kicks off with perennial favorites, question marks, new coaches

Where did the summer go? Every year it’s getting shorter and we never seem to find the time – yet the new fall sports season is upon us once again, and that means it’s time for Friday (and Thursday) Night Lights.

Every August when I’m out and about folks ask me “Who’s going to be good this year?” My standard response is “I’ll tell you in November.” Sure, there are some perennial favorites in the Greater Spokane League – Gonzaga Prep hasn’t lost a league game since 2019 – but that’s part of what makes high school football so much fun – the players change every season.

Depending on graduation, and sometimes transfers, a team’s fortune can change with the flip of a calendar page. More and more these days coaches come and go as well – for a myriad of reasons. There are a handful of grizzled veterans at the helm across the GSL, but there’s just as many first-time head coaches in the league this year. They’ll have growing pains just like an undersized sophomore might.

Programming note: the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will seed Week 10 this season for all classifications with a Round-of-32 instead of district or crossover elimination games. The final allotment of playoff spots per league has not been approved yet (why would it be, with games starting already?), but it’s not going to take but one or two league losses to put a postseason berth in jeopardy.

With that in mind, let’s go around the league and take a look at the Week 1 matchups. Reminder – with 10 teams in the GSL 4A/3A, every game is a league game and potential playoff tiebreaker.

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Records are from 2024.

Game of the Week

Central Valley (7-4, 6-3) at Mt. Spokane (5-5, 5-4): The Bears want to be stout on defense this season, with senior leaders at each level on that side of the ball, while they break in new starters at every position on offense. They also have the luxury of the league’s best kicker, Tyler Bissell, who will play at the next level.

Wildcats veteran coach Terry Cloer thinks the strength of his team this season is their offensive line, and they will look to run the ball more consistently than the past few years. Senior RB/DB Rock Franklin will provide athleticism on both sides of the ball.

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline (5-5, 4-5) at Gonzaga Prep (12-1, 9-0): Friday, 6 p.m. The Bullpups, who return 14 starters from last year’s state semifinal team, should be considered one of the favorites in the state 4A ranks again, led by seniors Jonah Keller, Isaiah Docken and Jacobe McClelland.

The Falcons graduated all-time GSL leading receiver Brayden Allen and quarterback Landon Garner, but have a corps of stout linemen to help break in new skill players.

Lewis and Clark (6-4, 6-3) at Cheney (3-7, 2-7): The Tigers, who won their last three games last season to qualify for the postseason, start play with their third coach in as many years, as former Rogers coach David Chambless takes over at LC.

Returning junior QB Connor Collins and senior RB/LB Tank Best lead a Blackhawks team trying to gain traction in the 3A ranks.

Mead (9-2, 8-1) at University (1-9, 1-8): Coach Kyle Snell moves to the north side with the Panthers after guiding LC to the postseason last year. Transfer Trevelle Jones, all-league QB at North Central last year, will play receiver, QB and DB, while Cooper Daines and Sean Jones are two of the best linemen in the league.

The Titans have new coordinators on both sides of the ball this season and strong senior leadership, led by returning QB Aiden Sauter and RB/LB Logan Cox.

Ferris (1-9, 0-9) at Shadle Park (5-5, 4-5): The Highlanders are young since they lost as much of their offense to graduation as any team in the league, with QB Kaden Hooper and WR Jacob Boston moving on.

The Saxons have eight starters back, but only seven seniors on the roster. Senior Teddy Osborne takes over for the graduated John Olson at QB.

GSL 2A

All games nonleague.

Freeman (10-2) at East Valley (3-7): Senior quarterback Tarin Fields hopes to get the Knights off to a good start, and will hand the ball off often to fellow senior JJ Bitner. The Scotties finished one game away from the State 2B title game last season and have all-league QB Logan Schultz back.

West Valley (11-1) at Timberlake (3-6): Nathan Zettle settles in for his second year starting at quarterback as the Eagles look to replace all-state running back Austin Clark. The Eagles kicking game will be a strength this season.

Deer Park (5-5) at Meridian (5-6): Saturday, 1 p.m. at Cashmere HS. The Stags have a new coach as Dane Wadkins takes over with seniors at most of the skill positions, including RBs Evan Brinlee and Cam Knudsvig and receiver Kyle Naccarato.

Colville (5-5) at North Central (1-9): The Wolfpack lost all-league QB Trevelle Jones to transfer, so they’ll lean on senior backs Nick Elliott and Maddox Watson to carry the load. Colville looks to build on a 2024 postseason berth with all-NEA signal-caller Brock Benson back for his senior year.

Pullman (3-6) at Lakeside (3-6): The Greyhounds have seniors at the skill positions, including QB Connor Stewart and RB/LB Silas Wheatley. The Eagles hope to bounce back from a rare losing season with new QB Tanner Cummings.

Clarkston (6-4) at Moscow (7-3): New coach Kyle Fox will lean on senior RB Jason Rinard and dynamic playmaker Niko Ah Hi as they look for ways to replace all-state receiver Ryken Craber.