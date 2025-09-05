Woman killed in crash identified as well-known Mount Rainier park volunteer

By Puneet Bsanti</p><p>(Tacoma) News Tribune</p><p>

An Ashford woman who died from a two-car crash near Alder Lake Monday was identified as 88-year-old Annemarie Randall, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Randall was driving her 2015 Subaru Legacy on southbound Alder Cutoff Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign, according to WSP. An 82-year-old Eatonville man who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado on state Route 7 northbound struck Randall’s vehicle, WSP wrote in a news release.

Both vehicles came to a stop and Randall reportedly died at the scene.

The Eatonville man was injured and taken to a local hospital, the release said. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The Chronicle reported that Randall was a well-known Mount Rainier National Park volunteer and was featured in the paper for her work in 2018.