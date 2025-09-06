A Grip on Sports: WSU is playing another night game in Pullman, this time hosting San Diego State. It’s better than some alternatives, which much of the rest of the schedule illustrates

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Not going to keep you. Or me. This is my last Saturday in Spokane for the month and I want to make the most of it. Have some empathy, as well, for your time, being the Cougar game is – checks TV schedule – 7:15 tonight? What, again? Another home night game? Darn TV folks.

• Don’t worry, though. As Washington State’s patched-together football schedule for the season winds along, the Cougs will play during the day more often. And, not, it’s not’s just because four of the remaining games will be played in the Eastern or Central time zones.

Well, actually, that’s a big part of it. Those games, by dint of their location, can’t really start much after 5 p.m. in these parts. But even the two Oregon State games – the best example of the “patched-together” nature of this year’s slate – will start in the daylight.

After tonight’s visit from San Diego State, broadcast once again by the friendly (to the Pac-12) folks from The CW Network, the Cougars will just one night game left. That’s the mid-November visit from Louisiana Tech. And that’s just good home cooking for the Pullman side, considering the Bulldogs may just be greeted by freezing cold white stuff falling from the sky. That The CW had a hole at 7 that night is just a coincidence.

By the way, after the Cougars and Aztecs battle at Gesa Field ends tonight sometime around 11, Washington State will have 10 games remaining. Only 40% of them will be in Pullman. And some 16,404 miles of travel will accompany those six road contests, more than just three schools in the nation.

• Last night was the first Friday of the high school football season in the state of Washington – the Idaho kids have been playing a few weeks already – and it was greeted with a flurry of games around the area. Despite the smoke issues.

(As an aside, did you happen to see the moon last night? It was almost full and almost blood red, sparking creepy Wes Craven vibes as I sat on my back deck and enjoyed the early evening cool down.)

The sport’s first weekend yielded some predictable results, including another Gonzaga Prep Greater Spokane League victory. What is that, about 40 in a row? It’s been more than five years since the Bullpups lost a GSL contest, that’s for sure.

But that didn’t catch my eye as much as the performances of two local junior quarterbacks.

West Valley’s Nate Zettle threw four touchdown passes in his second season opener as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. And Cade Strocsher of Mt. Spokane added three more in his debut as the Wildcats’ starter.

Why? Both played basketball for me for multiple years growing up, part of an AAU team I coached following a request from an old friend.

In this era of specialization, having young athletes who we helped in one sport star in another is satisfying to me. So often kids are asked to specialize to an overwhelming degree at too young of an age.

Both those athletes still play basketball. And they are really good at it. But they also show that it is still possible to shine in multiple high school sports.

By the way, the friend who asked me to coach his son’s group? That would be Mike Schroder, whose son Winston just happens to be the best decathlete in America at his age. He was an incredibly fun kid to coach. And just another piece of proof the multi-sport athlete still lives.

WSU: As per usual, Greg Woods has three items to pass along this morning. He has a preview, which focuses on the need for offensive improvement. And he has the keys to the game. The final piece? Spoiler alert: His pick who will win. He has the Cougars. By a field goal. … There is also a preview we can pass along from the city with the best weather in America. … We also want to pass along this fun story as well, on a Washington State helmet vehicle sold at auction yesterday. Nick Gibson has all the particulars in this story. Former Shadle Park High receiver Andy Largent, who also played at WSU and Whitworth and just happens to own the many Flatstick Pubs with his brother Nick, placed the winning bid. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we pass along Jon Wilner’s picks again, as they are on the S-R website today. … He also has a mailbag in the Mercury News and pass along the usual weekly football recruiting column. … John Canzano explains why school presidents need to understand the importance of football to their campus community. … What should you watch? … In the supplies-a-lot-of-trust file, the College Sports Commission revised the number of NIL deals that have been approved, citing a clerical error by DeLiotte, the company hired to check out such contracts. Great. … A new eligibility lawsuit is roiling college football. … Have you seen the “Saving College Football” ad that was everywhere last week? Here is what, and who, is behind it. … Here is the rest of the (current, old and future) Pac-12 schedule today, listed chronologically. The schedule below includes any game in which mining news about it turned out to be nearly impossible.

– Boise State 51, Eastern Washington 14: For more on the Broncos’ Friday night rout from the S-R, see the EWU section below. … The Broncos bounced back from their opening road loss by dominating every aspect of the game.

– Utah State at No. 19 Texas A&M (9:45 a.m., SEC Network): The Aggies trip to College Station isn’t the only time they play an SEC school this season.

– Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon (12:30 p.m., CBS): If this game is close, then the Ducks haven’t done their job. After all, there is that huge disparity in the financial equation with the Cowboys.

– Delaware at Colorado (12:30, Fox): This is a good chance for Deion Sanders’ team to get back on track.

– Texas State at UTSA (12:30, ESPN+): Today’s game is in the Alamodome. Will it be remembered fondly by the Bobcats?

– Texas Southern at California (3, ACC Network): The Bears should roll in their home opener.

– Northern Colorado at Colorado State (4): The host Rams will win. But by how much?

– No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State (4:30, ESPN2): The Bulldogs are paying ASU a bunch of money to come to Starkville. Will it be worth it for either team?

– Georgia Southern at USC (4:30, FS1): It is old-home Saturday for the Trojans and Clay Helton. And there should be another rout in the Coliseum.

– Weber State at Arizona (7 ESPN+): UA is on a roll after an opening-week win. The host Wildcats don’t want to let up. … The other Wildcats are having to deal with another FBS foe in a money game.

– Stanford at BYU (7:15, ESPN): The Cougars’ quarterback could easily be on the other sideline tonight. After all, Bear Bachmeier was at Stanford in the spring. … There is some Power Four pride on the line tonight.

– UC Davis at Washington (8, Big Ten Network): A Husky running back reminds Jedd Fisch of someone.

• In basketball news, Arizona’s men will have an exhibition game this season. Against Saint Mary’s. Think Tommy Lloyd’s days at Gonzaga had anything to do with that? Of course they did.

EWU: Dan Thompson was in Boise last night and he has this game story. It includes information on the fourth-quarter injury suffered by Eastern quarterback Jared Taylor, who was taken off the field on a stretcher. … Elsewhere in the (current and future) Big Sky, there are at least five things to watch today as FCS sixth-ranked Montana hosts Division II Central Washington. … Montana State has a new president. A former college runner. Will the third-ranked Bobcats welcome him by running over second-ranked South Dakota State at home? … Can Idaho State overcome its injuries and have a good showing at New Mexico? … Playing at Nevada is another tough test for Sacramento State. … The same can be said for Portland State at North Dakota. … Southern Utah travels to San Diego. … In basketball news, Northern Arizona’s women signed a highly sought-after transfer.

Idaho: Want to see more from the Vandal offense? That’s something Thomas Ford wants to see as well. Peter Harriman has his thoughts and more in this preview of today’s game against St. Thomas in the Kibbie Dome.

Preps: Dave Nichols was at Union Stadium last night to cover Mt. Spokane’s 42-0 rout of Central Valley. … Greg Lee was in the Valley to cover Freeman’s 41-16 win over host East Valley. … We can pass along two roundups as well, one on football and the second focused on other sports competitions held Friday.

Indians: Though Dave was busy, we still have a story to pass along on Spokane’s 5-1 loss at Eugene. The Indians have two games remaining in their season. … There was a big fire overnight Friday at Avista. Took down a concessions building. Dave has that story as well.

Chiefs: Spokane has a preseason game on tap with Portland in Everett today.

Mariners: What the heck happened to the starting pitching? It’s been down lately, but that wasn’t the problem Friday in the 4-1 loss to Atlanta. Logan Gilbert held the Braves to a first-inning run, turning the ball over to Gabe Speier in the seventh. And he couldn’t do anything with it except give up ropes. Seattle has lost five consecutive games and are barely holding on to the final wild-card spot. … Harry Ford not playing has been noticed.

Storm: On the day Sue Bird is inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame, we have to pass along the news her former team lost to New York. And will have to wait to lock up a playoff spot.

Seahawks: We linked this Athletic story on Devon Witherspoon yesterday. It is on the S-R website today. … Christian McCaffrey says he feels great and will play Sunday. He’s dealing with a balky calf muscle. The 49ers are in town tomorrow for a 1 p.m. game on Fox. … Leonard Williams had a breakout season a year ago. How did that happen? … What role will Jalen Milroe play Sunday?

Sounders: Turns out an apology was not enough. Three Miami players and a Seattle staff member were handed punishments Friday for their part in the post-Leagues Cup title match scuffles.

Kraken: Ken Dryden may have been the first NHL player I ever really focused on. He was that good. The former Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender died of cancer Friday at age 78.

Tennis: Amanda Anisimova has a chance today to complete an incredible turn-around story. … Was there any doubt? Jannick Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in Sunday’s men’s final. That’s pretty much been the way this year in Grand Slams.

Have fun today.