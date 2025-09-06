Prep roundup: Callie Gregg hammers 15 kills for Cheney volleyball; Olivia Berry scores two goals for Mead soccer

Roundup of Saturday’s nonleague girls soccer, volleyball and football action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

4A/3A

Mead 5, Eisenhower 0: Olivia Berry scored two goals with an assist and the visiting Panthers (2-0) shut out the Cadets (0-1-1). Katie Montecucco, Paityn Verstrate and Claire Blackwell each scored a goal for Mead.

Woodinville 3, Ridgeline 1: Zoey Lavezzi, Caitlin Chapko and Jordan Mead each scored an unassisted goal and the Woodinville Falcons (1-0) defeated the visiting Ridgeline Falcons (1-2). Emily Rountree stopped 13 in the net for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 0, Chiawana 0: Kenzie Shuler pulled off seven crucial saves and the visiting Wildcats (0-0-1) finished in a scoreless tie with the Riverhawks (1-0-1).

Volleyball

4A/3A

Cheney 3, Medical Lake 1: Callie Gregg hammered 15 kills and the visiting Blackhawks (1-1) defeated the Cardinals (0-1). Isabel Berry had two aces and 12 assists for Medical Lake.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lake City 0: Berkeley Neilson had 11 kills and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-3). Delaney Davis and Emery McMurray each had 17 assists.

Lakeside 3, Ferris 1: Bella Tobeck had 12 kills and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (0-1). KJ Jacobson delivered 34 assists and two aces for Ferris.

2A

West Valley 3, Othello 0: Khloe Wanberg came up big with 19 digs and the visiting Eagles (2-0, 0-0) beat the Huskies (0-1). Grace Rogers blasted 14 aces for West Valley.

Football

2A

Meridian 28, Deer Park 7: The Trojans (1-0) defeated the visiting Stags (0-1) at Issaquah HS. Details unavailable.