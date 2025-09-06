Use landscaping to add to your home’s appeal

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Landscaping is one of the most effective ways to elevate your home’s curb appeal. Whether you’re starting from scratch or refreshing existing elements, showing your landscape a little love can go a long way.

Here are some top do’s and don’ts for making your landscape shine.

Do

1. Do create layers with graduated plantings. From low-growing shrubs to tall trees, layering plants at different heights adds dimension and drama.

2. Do consider wide plantings, as they will help visually extend the look of your landscape.

3. Do consider using native plants for your landscape.

4. Do give your hedges and trees a regular trim. Well-maintained greenery adds a sense of formality to your landscape.

5. Do spend the money on landscaping for a new home. Landscaping will mature and add not only value but will create an overall look and feel that will be aesthetically pleasing.

Don’t

1. Don’t overcrowd your planting beds. Plants need room to grow. Overstuffed beds can look messy and lead to root rot or disease.

2. Don’t forget about year-round “succession of bloom.” It is always a great idea to plant with the goal of always having an active landscape even in colder months.

3. Don’t plant without a plan.

4. Don’t skip edging and borders. It is often the “final touches” that make a landscape look complete and finished.

5. Don’t ignore blending landscape with well-designed hardscape such as patios.