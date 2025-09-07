Cool critters: No joke - Wilson’s snipe is the real deal

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

The prank is as old as dirt.

Some unsuspecting person is handed a bag and whistle and sent into the woods to capture a mysterious bird known as a snipe. The bird will come if you wait long enough, the person’s friends or campmates say before walking away and then giggling when out of sight. But no snipe comes because it’s a hoax. Snipes don’t exist.

Except they do. And many of them live here in Washington.

“These plump, long-billed birds are among the most widespread shorebirds in North America,” according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Not only can the bird be found in Washington, Idaho and most states, but they are coveted by the people who actually encounter them – seasoned birders and skilled game-bird hunters.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve talked to who are surprised that snipes actually exist and that they are quite common,” said Kyle Spragens, waterfowl manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “I hear this a lot: ‘I thought snipes were a myth!’ ”

No wonder. The true snipe is remarkably good at not being seen, relying on its mud-colored plumage with straw-colored streaks for camouflage among the wetland environments it inhabits. On top of that, when the bird senses danger, it freezes in place for extended periods, Spragens said. You could be several feet away and overlook it.

Also, snipes are fairly solitary, typically hanging out in small groups known as wisps.

Of the 25 snipe species worldwide, only the Wilson’s snipe is native to North America. The sandpiper-like bird is found in damp grasslands and meadows, lake edges, marshes, flooded fields – places that provide shallow water and soft, muddy ground for the birds to probe for worms, larvae and insects, Spragens said. They also need dense vegetation for breeding and shelter from predators, he added.

Wilson’s snipe has a chunky body with a relatively short neck and legs. Protruding from its round, striped head is a bill so long and straight that it resembles Pinocchio’s nose. About one-third the size the snipe’s body, the bill is used for foraging in the soft, muddy ground, Spragens said

“The beak has a flexible tip that’s able to feel around for prey submerged in the moist soil,” he said.

The snipe’s eyes, positioned high and far back on its head, aid the bird’s survival by enabling it to see almost 360 degrees, according to the Cornell Lab. “This feature enables them to keep watch even when foraging with their heads down,” it says on its website.

Spragens said it’s common not to see these birds until you’re almost upon them. Suddenly, they’ll burst into flight, zigzagging and shifting angles as they ascend. Naturally, trying to track one through a camera viewfinder or the barrel of a shotgun is no easy thing.

The Wilson’s snipe can be found in wetland terrain in both Eastern and Western Washington, although the eastern side appears to have more summer breeding sites. Its breeding season extends from May through July, when the males “often yammer from atop a fencepost or dead tree” to attract females, according to the Audubon Field Guide.

Lore has it that the term “sniper” is derived from the marksmanship required to shoot these birds. Now, just imagine capturing one with a burlap bag.

Which takes us back to that age-old gag.

Perhaps the true prankster is the secretive, well-concealed, blink-and-its-gone snipe. And its joke is on all of us.