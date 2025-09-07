The Dirt: Spokane’s Globe Building to undergo renovations

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

The upper floor of the building that features the Globe Nightclub may soon receive an interior renovation, according to a remodel application submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 1 E. Main Ave., the 1908 building earned its name from when it was known as the Globe Hotel, according to the Spokane Historic Preservation Office.

Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building features businesses such as The Blind Buck cocktail bar, Wink: A Salon, Evergreen Funding and an Allstate location.

But soon, the location will host Architects West, a Coeur d’Alene-based firm.

According to plans, the Globe Building is roughly 30,000 square feet spanning its three floors. The project to renovate its interior will span roughly 6,000 square feet.

Workers will demolish much of the space’s interior to make way for two-enclosed offices, 15 cubicle-style offices, multiple conference rooms, a kitchen, a focus room and a small library, plans show.

The estimated cost of construction is $150,000.

Plans were submitted by Mark D’Agostino, part-owner of the property, who could not immediately be reached for comment last week.

Bellevue-based Swinerton Construction will build-out the space. Architects West will design it, plans show.

Konala restaurant planned for 29th Avenue

A vacant lot on Spokane’s South Hill will soon become a new location for a Konala, a healthy fast food alternative, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At the southeast corner of 29th Avenue and Fiske Street, the gravel lot is near the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center.

The Post Falls-based restaurant franchise purchased the property in October of last year for $625,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Konala has locations in Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene and one in Spokane, at 6750 N. Division St., that opened in January, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Plans were submitted as part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

Plans submitted to the city call for a 1,900-square-foot restaurant with a drive through lane but plans did not give any indication of what restaurant planned for the property.

Documents were submitted by Kyle Madsen, an architect for Spokane-based Bernardo Wills.

The entity that owns the property is Konala 29th LLC. Though the LLC is not owned by the founders of Konala, Trace and Jammie Miller, the company is quickly looking to franchise, according to a website seeking investors to purchase franchise locations.

The 29th and Fiske location is owned by Conrad Manfred, owner of Spokane-based Kodiak General Contracting and Property Management.

Coffee shop planned

at US Bank building

A new walk-up style coffee shop is coming to downtown Spokane, according to a remodel application submitted to the city of Spokane.

A 315-square-foot space in the US Bank building will host the new shop, plans show.

At 422 W. Riverside Ave., the space will not feature any seating for customers. It will be entirely made up of equipment for its operations like an espresso machine, grinder, brewer, ice machine, pastry case and sinks, plans show.

The estimated cost of construction is $40,000.

No contractor has yet been named, but HDG Architecture of Spokane designed the project.

The application was submitted by Dina Cole property manager for Kiemle Hagood, who could not immediately be reached for comment last week.