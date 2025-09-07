Velocity rally, score a goal in each half, beat Westchester 2-1

From Staff Reports

Velocity 2, Westchester 1– After surrendering a goal in the first period, the Spokane Velocity (12-4-5) rallied to a 2-1 win over Westchester (3-12-8) at ONE Spokane Stadium Sunday.

In the 36th minute, Juan Obregon Jr. hit a right-footed shot off an assist from Prince Saydee to give Westchester the 1-0 advantage- for a few minutes.

At the 40-minute mark, Luis Gil found Andre Lewis in the center of the penalty area, and Lewis punched it in for the equalizer.

Then, in the 59th minute, Jalen Crisler secured the game-winner off a cross from Lucky Opara.

On top of his goal, Lewis registered four tackles and an 88% passing accuracy rate. Crisler also led the Velocity with 11 out of Spokane’s 34 clearances.