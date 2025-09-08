Prep roundup: Laniya Mawdsley hits grand slam for Shadle Park; Peyton Salter goal lifts Central Valley girls soccer
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.
Slowpitch
Shadle Park 15, Gonzaga Prep 4: Laniya Mawdsley went 3 for 4 with a grand slam, two runs and six RBIs and the Highlanders (2-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-1). Bethany Rinas had three hits, including a double, with three runs and two RBI for SP. Sophia Gum had a hit and an RBI for G-Prep.
Central Valley 24, East Valley 4: Cora Donley went 5 for 5 with a home run, three runs and eight RBIs and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1). Elle Bendele had four hits, including three doubles, with five runs and six RBI for CV. Samantha Halvorsen had a double and two RBI for EV.
University 17, Deer Park 6: Hayden Wheeler went 4 for 4 with a homer, three runs and five RBI and the Titans (1-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-2). Claire Fulkerson added three hits and five RBIs for U-Hi. Jillian Marshall had two hits and two RBIs for Deer Park.
Mt. Spokane 10, Cheney 0: Riley Kincaid, Kaydin Bradeen and Addison Jay each doubled and drove in two runs and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-1) in a nonleague game.
Ferris 32, Rogers 3: Lilli DeLeon went 5 for 5 with five runs, six RBI and a grand slam and the Saxons (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1). Frankie Schone had three hits with six RBI while Ellie Robinson and Jadyn Hatchitt knocked in two apiece.
Ridgeline 14, North Central 5: James-Mya Wiberg had three hits and an RBI and the visiting Falcons (2-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-2). Zoe Nowaski had three hits with an RBI for NC.
Mead 4, Lewis and Clark 2: Jaycee Coffield knocked in Hope Murdock with the go-ahead run in the third inning and the Panthers (1-0) held off the visiting Tigers (0-1).
Girls soccer
Central Valley 1, Clarkston 0: Peyton Salter scored in the 18th minute, Mallory Olson made two saves and the Bears (1-1) shut out the visiting Bantams (0-1). Lily Somers made 12 saves for Clarkston.
East Valley 9, Riverside 0: Hayden Anderson scored six goals and the visiting Knights (1-1) beat the Rams (0-1). Navya Poflee added two goals for East Valley.
Rogers 2, Kettle Falls 0: Chloe Materne had a goal and an assist and the Pirates (1-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1). Jaelynn Luna made seven saves and Jordan Bridges added a goal for Rogers.