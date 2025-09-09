Commentary: Are ex-Seahawks DK Metcalf and Geno Smith in better spots now?

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

Let’s start with disclaimer No. 1: Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider did not trade DK Metcalf and Geno Smith because he thought they weren’t skilled. He simply thought they weren’t worth the money each was seeking long term.

It’s hard to know whether he thought Cooper Kupp or Sam Darnold would be equals – let alone upgrades – at each position … but the average fan was likely skeptical.

Disclaimer No. 2: The 2025 NFL season is barely a week old. To judge any team or player based on one game would be foolish. Still, if you’re a Seahawks fan, and you’re looking at what your old quarterback and star receiver did in their victories last week, you may still be wishing they were here.

On Sunday in Pittsburgh, Metcalf will line up against the Seahawks defense for the first time since being traded to the Steelers last March. Seattle’s record-holder for most receiving yards in a season will have the chance to show that they really should have paid him.

No doubt he’s a physical specimen. That 2020 chase-down of Budda Baker in Arizona deserves a spot on the all-time highlight reel for NFL athleticism.

And through one game with his new team? DK is looking like a legitimate contributor. Metcalf had 83 yards on four receptions in Pittsburgh’s 34-32 win over the Jets on Sunday. He averaged 81.4 yards per game in his record-breaking year for the Seahawks in 2020.

It helps to have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers throwing to him. The four-time league MVP finished with 244 yards and four touchdowns against no interceptions on 22-of-30 passing in his Steelers debut.

Then again, the guy who was throwing to Metcalf the previous three years in Seattle isn’t some no-name. Yes, Smith had his turnover troubles, particularly in the red zone last season. But he also made two Pro Bowls while racking up more than 4,200 yards in two of his three seasons as the Seahawks starter.

And in his Raiders debut Sunday, when Las Vegas beat the Patriots 20-13? He had 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24-of-34 passing. That’s 10.6 yards per attempt.

As former Seahawks-turned-Raiders coach Pete Carroll said of Smith: “He’s been doing this now. Geno had a regular game today.”

Again, Smith’s asking price was significant. He ended up signing a two-year, $75 million deal with the Raiders with $66.5 million guaranteed. Metcalf, meanwhile, signed a five-year, $150 million contract with $60 million guaranteed.

It’s easy to overpay a couple of impact players while neglecting the rest of the roster. Schneider chose not to do that. But it’s hard to say the Seahawks offense was humming in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Yes, they had the ball for only 22 minutes, but Darnold was still held to 6.5 yards per pass on a day he finished with 150 yards and no touchdowns (or interceptions). And Kupp? Three targets, two catches and 15 receiving yards. The result of that third target was a drop on a third down.

It’s difficult to say whether Metcalf and/or Smith are in better positions to win than they would have been in Seattle. The sportsbooks had the Steelers’ over/under victory total at 8.5, the Seahawks at 8.5 and the Raiders at 7.5. Pittsburgh’s win came over the lowly Jets, and Vegas’ win was over the equally feeble Patriots. But they’re certainly happier than the Seahawks are after one week, and their production was Pro Bowl-caliber.

Both Darnold and Kupp (and Schneider, for that matter) deserve patience in these first few weeks. The Seahawks implemented a new offense and new personnel. These things take time, just as the defense needed time last season before exploding after the bye week.

But watching that Week 1 loss to the Niners had to be brutal for the 12s. San Francisco was without its best receiver in Brandon Aiyuk, was missing star tight end George Kittle for most of the game, had a banged-up running back in Christian McCaffrey and a kicker who doinked a 27-yarder.

That didn’t matter Sunday, and the Seahawks offense’s inability to regularly move downfield seemed to be the primary reason.

The personnel swap at QB and receiver was one of the bigger stories of the offseason. It may continue to be as the season progresses. There were good reasons to offload Smith and Metcalf, no doubt. There are good reasons to miss them, too.