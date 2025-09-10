Federal inspection finds an inmate healthcare ‘crisis’ at SeaTac detention center amid health worker shortage

A federal inspection found serious healthcare issues for inmates housed at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

According to the acting inspector general, the unannounced inspection found that only three out of nine nursing positions and one of two pharmacist positions at the detention center were filled.

The center is unrelated to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, which has come under scrutiny during the Trump Administration’s mass deportation efforts.

At the SeaTac facility, the inspection found half of the detention’s health service positions were vacant last winter, including the clinical director position, which had been vacant for nearly two years. It’s unclear if the position has been filled since December.

To meet the healthcare needs of inmates, SeaTac needs to double its Health Services Department, the inspection found.

The report was released by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General on Wednesday morning.

An attempt to reach the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the facility, was unsuccessful on Wednesday.

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray called the conditions at the detention center “unacceptable.”

“Individuals in federal detention should not be forced to risk their lives because they can’t get urgent medical issues addressed,” she said in a prepared statement. “I’m reaching out to the Bureau of Prisons about this report—much more needs to be done to make sure people in federal custody can get the health care they need.”

The detention center can hold up to 1,000 federal prisoners and people awaiting trial.

Other serious healthcare issues for inmates include delays in treating routine and serious health conditions, a backlog of laboratory orders for all inmates – including those with chronic conditions and delays in health intake screenings and tests. The healthcare situation for inmates was particularly concerning and was described as a “crisis” by the leadership in the detention center’s Health Services Department, the inspection report said.

The inspection found that SeaTac had treatment delays for routine or serious health conditions and a lack of preventive healthcare screenings.

As of November, SeaTac had a backlog of 480 blood draw orders that were more than 30 days overdue. Employees in health services told inspectors that without blood test results, inmates with chronic conditions like diabetes could not be appropriately monitored.

Out of 29 serious medical requests that cited inmate issues like respiratory distress and severe pain, 18 were never addressed by a healthcare provider.

None of the 23 inmates who were over 50 at SeaTac had received a cognitive impairment screening at the time of the inspection. Around 82% of inmates ages 45 to 75 and at risk for colorectal cancer had not been screened.

The inspection also found SeaTac had unsafe medical management and administration, unsanitary and disorganized conditions, and a backlog of laboratory tests in its Health Service Department.

The inspection report recommended SeaTac adjust its process to log every inmate sick call. It also recommended the department begin regular reviews and address the age and status of all sick requests, and perform preventive healthcare screenings, and offer pregnancy tests .

The inspection report also noted that SeaTac had unaddressed minor repairs, such as leaking pipes, water damage, and inconsistent shower temperatures. There was also evidence of rodents in two areas .

Such inspections are required by federal law.

Editor’s note: This report was updated on Sept. 11, 2025 to include comments from Sen. Patty Murrary.