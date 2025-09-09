New Girl Scout cookie is rocky road ice cream flavor. Will it make up for faves that were cut?

By Suhauna Hussain Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

Fans of rocky road ice cream can rejoice because the flavor – chocolate ice cream swirled with nuts and marshmallows – will be available in Girl Scout cookie form next year.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that “Exploremores,” a sandwich cookie inspired by the popular ice cream variety, will join the organization’s cookie lineup for the 2026 selling season, which typically runs from January to April.

The cookie will be filled with “delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème,” the organization said in a news release.

But the upcoming cookie season overall will have fewer offerings than were available this year, with that Girl Scouts having previously announced that two flavors – S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies – would be retired.

The S’mores cookies, graham cracker sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling, were introduced during the 2017 Girl Scout cookie season. The Toast-Yay! cookies, French toast flavor and dipped in icing, debuted in 2021.

The youth organization has its members sell the cookies to learn people skills and how to manage money. Proceeds help to fund philanthropic causes and programs such as field trips and camp visits. Initially, the cookies sold were homemade, but the Girl Scouts turned to commercial bakers by the 1930s.

Two commercial bakers supply the millions of boxes sold every Girl Scout cookie season: ABC Bakers, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and Little Brownie Bakers, owned by Ferrero U.S.A. and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.