Numerica purchases naming rights to Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in $10 million, 10-year deal

Numerica Credit Union will pay $10 million for the naming rights of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena during the next 10 years, including $1 million to be donated to veterans support programs, active-duty military personnel and their families.

The 30-year-old arena will be renamed Numerica Veterans Arena, which will be displayed prominently on the building, online and elsewhere. The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, opened in 1995 to replace the 40-year-old Spokane Coliseum fondly known as the “Boone Street Barn,” has only ever displayed the name “Spokane Arena” on the building.

The $1 million charitable commitment will be used to create the Numerica Heroes Fund, which will be spent to support housing, wellness and employment assistance with the guidance of the Spokane County Regional Veteran Services and Spokane County Veterans Advisory Board.

“This is really an important partnership for the community and particularly for the veterans community,” said Carla Cicero, CEO of Numerica. “The $10 million over 10 years will not only help support the wonderful programs the arena provides the community – the great concerts, the sport events and the great celebrations, all the things we love and enjoy about the arena – but it also keeps in front of everyone the value we hold for veterans, active-duty military and their families.”

The arena is owned and operated by the Spokane Public Facilities District.

“This partnership is a powerful reflection of what can happen when community-focused organizations come together with a shared purpose,” wrote facilities district CEO Stephanie Curran in a statement. “Working alongside Numerica Credit Union and Spokane County Regional Veteran Services, we are proud to make veterans a more prominent part of the arena’s identity. This new chapter honors those who have served while continuing the District’s longstanding commitment to the community and recognition of the heroes among us.”

The new name will be celebrated at the Spokane Chiefs Heroes Game on Nov. 7, where free tickets will be provided to local veterans, active-duty military and their families. They also will be provided a pre-game celebration and on-ice recognition. These free tickets will be distributed through Fairchild Air Force Base and the Spokane County Regional Veteran Services.